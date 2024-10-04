Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Strictly Come Dancing is making history this week with a brand new style of dance, which has never before aired on the programme’s 20-year history.

The wholesome family series has battled scandals and controversies over the last year, but has returned to the BBC with a brand new cast of celebrities eager to show off their moves.

Although the show has kept it relatively safe with its song choices this year – aside from some controversy around the decision to have footballer Paul Merson dance to “Vindaloo” – it is ready to venture into new territory this week.

TV medic Dr Punam Krishan, who is partnered with Gorka Márquez, teased the performance on Thursday’s episode of spin-off show It Takes Two.

The pair will be performing a traditional Bollywood dance for Movie Week, in a nod to Dr Krishan’s South Asian heritage.

“What we’re doing, is for the first time, it’s never been done before,” Marquez had hinted during last week’s results show.

The song choice for the performance, “Bhole Chudiye”, is from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, one of the biggest movies in the Indian movie industry. Dr Krishan called it the equivalent of Love Actually.

“Essentially, it’s about families coming together, there’s lots of cheesy love stories, it’s about reunions, generations… it’s just such an all-time, feel-good film,” she told host Janette Manrara.

open image in gallery Dr Krishan and Marquez will be performing a Bollywood routine for Movie Week ( BBC/Guy Levy/PA )

“And much like Love Actually, it’s where all the iconic actors and actresses of Bollywood came together. I’ve watched the film over a hundred times with my sister, my mum… it’s a proper comfort movie.”

Last year, Marquez was partnered with BBC radio presenter Nikita Kanda who had hoped to bring her South Asian roots to the dancefloor before she was voted off. Dr Krishan said that the moment was significant for representation in the media.

“When I was growing up I never imagined seeing Bollywood on ‘normal’ telly, as I call it,” she said. She hoped the performance would be welcomed by the South Asian community but also by “any child that wants to see something different or feel included.”

She continued, “Representation matters, so for me this is a huge moment. I can’t wait, I know my granny in India is just so excited. It’ll be really special.”

Although Strictly has had Bollywood performances by professionals before, Will Young and Karen Clifton performed to Nicole Scherzinger’s song “Jai Ho”, which samples Bollywood music by AR Rahman, it will be the first time that a traditional Bollywood dance will be performed by celebrities.