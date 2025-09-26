Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita Kuzmin has reacted to the news that his celebrity partner Dani Dyer has quit the show.

The former Love Island winner quit the series on Tuesday (23 September) after fracturing her ankle in rehearsals.

Kuzmin said Dyer’s departure from the series had broken his heart, writing on Instagram: “So so gutted to have finished our journey before it even properly started.”

He continued: “The amount of laughs and fun we had in this short time was unbelievable.

“Really loved our partnership and hope that one day we can actually get to week one lol but, health is the most important thing.”

He added that he hoped they could participate on the show together next year instead, and called Dyer a wonderful human being: “It breaks my heart knowing how excited you were to do your absolute best on the show!”

open image in gallery Dani Dyer and Nikita Kuzmin in ‘Strictly’ rehearsals ( Instagram )

Addressing the departure, Dyer said she hadn’t felt this devastated in such a long time, adding: “I was having the best time ever.”

The reality TV star received support from her fellow competitors, including Vicky Pattinson and Thomas Skinner.

The BBC declined to comment on Dyer’s replacement – but with the live shows set to begin on Saturday (27 September), it seems unlikely that anybody could step in at such a late stage.

Dyer’s injury occurred in rehearsals last week. “I thought I had rolled my foot but it swelled up badly over the weekend and after an MRI scan yesterday, it turns out I have fractured my ankle,” she said.

“Apparently doing the quickstep on a fracture is not advisable, and the doctors have said I am not allowed to dance, so I’ve had to pull out of the show.

“To say I’m heartbroken is the biggest understatement. I am so going to miss dancing with Nikita but will of course be watching closely and cheering all the couples on.” She also said she would miss dancing with Kuzmin.

open image in gallery Nikita Kuzmin responds after Dani Dyer quits ‘Strictly’ ( Instagram )

Dyer is not the first star to quit this year’s show. Last month, Game of Thrones actor Kristian Nairn was forced to withdraw on medical grounds.

He was replaced by Emmerdale star Lewis Cope, who has become a swift favourite after his debut in last weekend’s launch show.

Strictly’s live shows kick off on Saturday.