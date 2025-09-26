Strictly pro Nikita Kuzmin shares statement after celebrity partner quits series
‘So gutted to have finished our journey before it even started,’ BBC show’s professional dancer says
Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita Kuzmin has reacted to the news that his celebrity partner Dani Dyer has quit the show.
The former Love Island winner quit the series on Tuesday (23 September) after fracturing her ankle in rehearsals.
Kuzmin said Dyer’s departure from the series had broken his heart, writing on Instagram: “So so gutted to have finished our journey before it even properly started.”
He continued: “The amount of laughs and fun we had in this short time was unbelievable.
“Really loved our partnership and hope that one day we can actually get to week one lol but, health is the most important thing.”
He added that he hoped they could participate on the show together next year instead, and called Dyer a wonderful human being: “It breaks my heart knowing how excited you were to do your absolute best on the show!”
Addressing the departure, Dyer said she hadn’t felt this devastated in such a long time, adding: “I was having the best time ever.”
The reality TV star received support from her fellow competitors, including Vicky Pattinson and Thomas Skinner.
The BBC declined to comment on Dyer’s replacement – but with the live shows set to begin on Saturday (27 September), it seems unlikely that anybody could step in at such a late stage.
Dyer’s injury occurred in rehearsals last week. “I thought I had rolled my foot but it swelled up badly over the weekend and after an MRI scan yesterday, it turns out I have fractured my ankle,” she said.
“Apparently doing the quickstep on a fracture is not advisable, and the doctors have said I am not allowed to dance, so I’ve had to pull out of the show.
“To say I’m heartbroken is the biggest understatement. I am so going to miss dancing with Nikita but will of course be watching closely and cheering all the couples on.” She also said she would miss dancing with Kuzmin.
Dyer is not the first star to quit this year’s show. Last month, Game of Thrones actor Kristian Nairn was forced to withdraw on medical grounds.
He was replaced by Emmerdale star Lewis Cope, who has become a swift favourite after his debut in last weekend’s launch show.
Strictly’s live shows kick off on Saturday.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments