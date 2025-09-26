Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC has announced that former Love Island winner Amber Davies will replace Dani Dyer on Strictly Come Dancing.

Davies, who won the ITV reality show’s third series in 2017, will be paired with Nikita Kuzmin after Dyer quit the series due to a fractured ankle.

After appearing on Love Island, Davies embarked on an acting career and has had stage roles in West End musicals 9 to 5, Bring It On, Back to the Future and Pretty Woman. Next year, she will play Reese Witherspoon’s role in a Legally Blonde musical.

Dyer said she was heartbroken she had to quit the show in an emotional post met with support from her fellow competitors, including Vicky Pattinson and Thomas Skinner.

“I had a fall on Friday in rehearsals and landed funny,” Dyer said, adding that doctors had advised her to pull out of the show.

“I thought I had rolled my foot but it swelled up badly over the weekend and after an MRI scan yesterday, it turns out I have fractured my ankle.”

Kuzmin said Dyer’s departure from the series had broken his heart, writing on Instagram: “So so gutted to have finished our journey before it even properly started.”

He continued: “The amount of laughs and fun we had in this short time was unbelievable.

“Really loved our partnership and hope that one day we can actually get to week one lol but, health is the most important thing.”

He added that he hoped they could participate on the show together next year instead, and called Dyer a wonderful human being: “It breaks my heart knowing how excited you were to do your absolute best on the show!”

Dyer is not the first star to quit this year’s show. Last month, Game of Thrones actor Kristian Nairn was forced to withdraw on medical grounds.

He was replaced by Emmerdale star Lewis Cope, who has become a swift favourite after his debut in last weekend’s launch show.

Strictly’s live shows kick off on Saturday.