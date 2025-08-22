Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Games of Thrones actor Kristian Nairn has withdrawn from this year’s Strictly Come Dancing series due to unexpected medical reasons, it has been announced.

Nairn, who played Hodor in the popular fantasy series based on the books by George R R Martin, said in a statement on Thursday that he was “truly looking forward to the journey” but has been forced to pull out ahead of rehearsals, just one month before the 2025 series begins on 20 September.

He said: “With a heavy heart, I have to step back from this season of Strictly Come Dancing due to unexpected medical reasons. I was truly looking forward to the journey, and I’m deeply sorry to disappoint anyone who was looking forward to seeing me on the dance floor.”

“Thank you all for your support, and I will be back on my feet very soon, in every sense. Love to all, Kristian.”

Last week, Nairn was revealed as the final contestant to join the 2025 edition of the BBC dancing show. He said at the time he was ready to rise to the challenge, calling it a “surreal and wonderful opportunity”.

Sarah James, Executive Producer, BBC Studios said in a statement: “We’ve absolutely loved getting to know Kristian in this short time, and he has all the makings of a brilliant Strictly Come Dancing contestant. We’re incredibly sorry to lose him from this year’s series and we all wish him a speedy recovery.”

Celebrity contestants participating in the series include Love Island star Dani Dyer, ER actor Alex Kingston, YouTuber George Clarke and former England footballer Karen Carney.

They are joined by rugby player Chris Robshaw, Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Dutch footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

One 2025 celebrity who’s sparked online backlash ahead of the new series is former The Apprentice star Thomas Skinner, who recently met US vice president JD Vance for a barbecue and drinks.

Kristian Nairn has been forced to pull out of this year’s ‘Strictly’ due to unexpected medical reasons ( BBC )

The social media personality befriended US President Donald Trump’s number two on X/Twitter after claiming he had received “death threats” following a series of posts about the state of the UK.

Skinner said on social media that it’s “not far-right” to be “flying your flag and loving your country” and complained “it ain’t safe out there anymore” in London, claiming the city is “hostile” and “tense”.

Rachel McGrath wrote in an article for The Independent that Skinner’s casting “doesn’t feel right” and questioned the BBC’s decision to “intentionally sign someone so divisive”.

She wrote: “Strictly is now waltzing into another series with a controversy on its hands. And fans might be left wondering, whatever happened to the wholesome Saturday night show that was all about the dancing?”

You can read a full list of the 2025 Strictly Come Dancing contestants here.