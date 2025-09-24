Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing stars have supported Dani Dyer after the Love Island winner was forced to pull out of the BBC dance competition due to injury.

The 29-year-old, who was partnered with professional Nikita Kuzmin, announced she was heartbroken to be withdrawing from the series after a fall in rehearsals left her with a fractured ankle.

“Apparently doing the quickstep on a fracture is not advisable, and the doctors have said I am not allowed to dance, so I’ve had to pull out of the show,” Dyer said in a statement on Instagram.

The comment section of the post was quickly filled with messages of support from Dyer’s fellow Strictly stars. “I’m so so sorry. But health is most important. Get well soon Angel,” said judge Shirley Ballas.

Meanwhile, professional dancer Vito Coppola, who’s partnered with model Ellie Goldstein, said he was “so sorry” to hear of Dyer’s withdrawal. “Gutted for both of you guys. Sending you a big hug.”

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison, who’ll be competing with pro partner Kai Widdrington, said she was “absolutely devastated” for Dyer, adding she’d miss the star on the show.

Meanwhile, professionals Amy Dowden and Dianne Buswell, who are paired with Thomas Skinner and Stefan Dennis respectively, both sent their love and wished Dyer a speedy recovery from the injury.

Nikita Kuzmin and Dani Dyer on 'Strictly Come Dancing' ( BBC )

Professional Johannes Radebe, who’s partnered with Doctor Who actor Alex Kingston, added: “Gutted for you both, take care of yourself.”

Dyer said “heartbroken is the biggest understatement” to describe how she felt about withdrawing from the competition before the series’s first live show this weekend.

“I am so going to miss dancing with Nikita but will of course be watching closely and cheering all the couples on,” she said.

It’s unknown whether the BBC will replace Dyer with another celebrity to dance with Kuzmin for the remainder of the 2025 series.

Representatives for the programme declined to comment when approached by The Independent.

Sarah James, executive producer for BBC Studios, said: “Dani has brought so much passion, joy and enthusiasm to Strictly, and her partnership with Nikita was off to the most sensational start.

“Everyone on the show is incredibly sad that she’s no longer able to compete in this year’s series.

“We send her all our love and best wishes for a swift recovery, and we very much hope to welcome her back to the ballroom in the future.”