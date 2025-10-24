Strictly Come Dancing live: Speculation ramps up over successors to Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly
Daly has hosted the hit BBC series for 21 years, while Winkleman joined as co-host on the main show in 2014
Speculation is rife over who will replace Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman on Strictly Come Dancing, after the presenting duo announced their decision to leave the show.
The presenting duo broke the news on Thursday as they shared a video statement to Daly’s Instagram feed confirming the news of their departure, and described their time on the show as “an absolute dream”.
Bookmakers are already sharing predictions about the contenders who might step into their sparkly shoes, with Radio 2 presenter and former It Takes Two host Zoe Ball named as the 2-1 favourite.
Other potential hosts include current It Takes Two hosts Fleur East and Janette Manrara, a former Strictly pro, as well as past winner Stacey Dooley and presenter Rylan Clark.
Daly, 56, has hosted the show for 21 years, while Winkleman, 53, joined as co-presenter on the main show in 2014, having previously hosted spin-off show It Takes Two for a decade.
The pair will not leave the show immediately and are set to appear on Saturday’s live show as normal. They will continue to host until the final episode of this season, and are also expected to helm the annual Christmas special.
Former Strictly pro James Jordan gives verdict on show's future
Former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan has said the show will continue seamlessly after the exit of hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly.
“It’s a juggernaut you could change everyone on the panel, the judges, the professional dancers, the show is such a strong format, no matter who you have on there, it will be great,” Jordan said of the programme’s future.
The 47-year-old, who was a Strictly pro from 2006 to 2013, however noted that Winkleman and Daly were the foundational “bricks and water” of the programme. “The show wouldn’t have been as successful without them,” he said, adding it was a “big statement” for the duo to leave together.
Jordan dismissed speculation that Winkleman and Daly opted to leave the show following past bullying scandals but told MailOnline that BBC bosses would now need to make “big changes” to the show.
“Some of the pro dancers need to go, there needs to be more fresh blood in the professionals now,” Jordan said.
“I’m not naming names because that's unfair but some pros on the show are weak, you need to know when to hang up your shoes to be honest with you.”
Lydia Spencer-Elliott reports:
Former Strictly pro gives verdict on show's future as Claudia and Tess quit
How Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman blazed a trail for women on TV
When Claudia Winkleman joined Tess Daly to host Strictly Come Dancing in 2014, the pair made history as primetime TV’s first female presenting duo.
Winkleman had hosted spin-off show It Takes Two for a decade before getting the call up to the main programme, following the departure of legendary host Sir Bruce Forsyth.
Since then, they have steered the BBC show through 11 years of celebrity contestants, countless dazzling routines and a fair few controversies.
Daly has been part of the show since its launch in 2004, working alongside Forsyth.
Speaking after being made an MBE earlier this year, Daly said that being part of “the first all-female presenting duo on primetime telly” meant a lot to her “as a mother of girls, to sort of pave the way”.
How Strictly's Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman blazed a trail for women on TV
Ex Strictly pro weighs in on Tess and Claudia’s departure
Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Flavia Cacace has opened up about her experiences working with Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, noting that it will be “difficult” to replace the duo.
Cacace, who appeared on the BBC show between 2006 and 2012, winning the Glitterball trophy in her final year when she was paired up with gymnast Louis Smith, hailed the pair’s “amazing” sense of humour during an appearance on BBC Breakfast on Friday morning.
“They are genuinely amazing people and great at what they do, and it’s going to be difficult to replace them,” she said.
She added that “change is inevitable”, telling the show: “I left the year that Bruce [Forsyth] left, and I remember the feeling that you don't know what's going to happen because they are such an integral part of the show.
“And in the same way that Bruce was the show, I think Tess and Claudia are the show now.
“So it is a big change, and change always brings uncertainty.”
Tess and Claudia have given Strictly the latest shock exit for a troubled show – but it’s not the death knell
The beloved presenting duo are leaving the ‘Strictly’ ballroom when the current season ends. Katie Rosseinsky looks at what their departure means for a show that’s been beset by troubles in recent years.
Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse has admitted she was “shocked” by the “totally unexpected” news of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s departure.
The panellist, who joined the show in 2019, joked that she “never hear[s] the rumblings” about colleagues’ departures, and admitted that she “really needed a moment to let it sink in”.
Mabuse, who is the older sister of former Strictly pro and two-time show winner Oti Mabuse, said that Winkleman and Daly’s joint departure “feels like a very special era coming to a close” in a post on Instagram.
The star shared a series of photos of Winkleman, Daly and their co-stars taken during their stint on the show, and praised the pair for leading “with so much warmth, humour, grace and strength”.
“Two amazing women at the heart of one of the biggest shows on television,” she added. “That’s really rare and truly it’s powerful.”
She singled out the duo’s work on the show during the coronavirus pandemic as “truly special”, writing: “The way you held the show, kept the joy alive, and gave people hope in such uncertain times was incredible.”
When is Tess and Claudia's final Strictly appearance?
The shock news that Daly and Winkleman are leaving Strictly after more than a decade has naturally got people wondering when their final episode will be.
Although the finale of the current season will air on 20 December, the duo’s last episode will actually be the Christmas special, which will air on 25 December.
Strictly judge Anton Du Beke calls Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s exit ‘the saddest news’
Anton Du Beke has dubbed Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s exit from the programme “the saddest news”.
“Tess, I remember back in 2004 in a London hotel introducing this wonderful new show Strictly Come Dancing to the world. You’ve been a torch bearer from the beginning.”
He continued: “But more importantly for those 20 years, you’ve been a wonderful friend and colleague. I’m going to miss you dearly on a Saturday night.
“Hand in hand with the fabulous Claudia, taking over from my hero Brucie, together you have elevated the show to unprecedented levels as the most magnificent presenting duo!”
Du Beke said he’d miss Daly and Winkleman “terribly” but said he was sure they’d both be a “huge success” in whatever they chose to do after the BBC dance competition.
Lydia Spencer-Elliot reports:
Strictly judge calls Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's exit the 'saddest news'
It Takes Two addresses Daly and Winkleman exit
It Takes Two host Janette Manrara addressed Daly and Winkleman’s upcoming departure on Thursday night's show.
The host said: “Ladies, we are going to miss you both so much. But luckily we still have them for what promises to be a brilliant 2025 series and the Christmas show!"
Bookies reveal stars most likely to replace Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly
Zoe Ball, Fleur East, Janette Manrara, Rylan Clark and Stacey Dooley are among the favourites to replace Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as Strictly hosts. Here are all the odds from bookmakers:
