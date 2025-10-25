Strictly Come Dancing live: Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly to host show tonight after emotional exit announcement
Daly has presented the hit BBC series for 21 years, while Winkleman joined as co-host on the main show in 2014
Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are set to host tonight’s episode of Strictly Come Dancing, after the presenting duo announced their decision to leave the show at the end of this series.
The pair broke the news on Thursday as they shared a video statement to Daly’s Instagram feed, describing their time on the show as “an absolute dream”.
Bookmakers are already sharing predictions about the contenders who might step into their sparkly shoes, with Radio 2 presenter and former It Takes Two host Zoe Ball named as the 2-1 favourite.
Other potential hosts include current It Takes Two presenter Fleur East, former Strictly pro Janette Manrara, past winner Stacey Dooley and presenter Rylan Clark.
Daly, 56, has hosted the show for 21 years, while Winkleman, 53, joined as co-presenter on the main show in 2014, having previously hosted It Takes Two for a decade.
The pair will continue to host until the final episode of this season, and are also expected to helm the annual Christmas special.
Craig Revel Horwood suggests potential replacements for Tess and Claudia
Strictly’s longest-standing judge Craig Revel Horwood had suggested two potential new hosts for the show.
Revel Horwood said that he had heard news of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s departure at the same time as the public, when the pair posted a statement on Instagram.
Appearing on Loose Women yesterday, he said that he was “shocked and surprised” at the news.
When former Strictly pro turned Loose Women panellist Oti Mabuse asked whether he would consider a hosting gig on the show, he suggested: “I think that’s where you might come in, darling.”
“I think you and Alan Carr together would be perfect. Because I’m loving him on [The Celebrity Traitors], I’ve got to say.”
Craig Revel Horwood reacts to Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s Strictly exit
Tess Daly speaks of new opportunities week before announcing Strictly exit
Tess Daly spoke of trying new opportunities just a week before announcing her Strictly Come Dancing exit alongside co-host Claudia Winkleman.
The presenter appeared on the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, last week where she admitted to “never putting herself first” and how parenting had changed as her children had got older.
She told Giovanna Fletcher: “It could be gorgeous to have the chance to do those things I have never had the chance to because as a mum I have never been away on breaks with girlfriends.”
Dianne Buswell addresses online ‘conspiracy theories’ over Strictly Come Dancing exit
Dianne Buswell has hit back at “conspiracy theories” that her celebrity partner’s withdrawal from the competition was planned to accommodate pregnancy.
Neighbours actor Stefan Dennis, announced that he was leaving the competition after tearing his calf on Saturday, sparking online rumours that his exit was timed with Buswell’s pregnancy in mind.
”It's definitely not a conspiracy theory,” she told BBC Two’s Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on Wednesday (22 October).
“I feel great, and obviously, I would love to continue with Stefan.”
Strictly stars react to ‘heartbreaking’ news that Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman quit show
Former pro dancer Oti Mabuse broke down in tears over the announcement
Read more below:
Strictly stars react to ‘heartbreaking’ news Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman quit
Strictly’s Stefan Dennis ‘devastated’ after serious leg injury prevents him from flying home
‘Neighbours’ star will not be able to leave the UK until next month due to health concerns.
Lydia Spencer-Elliot reports:
Strictly star blocked from returning home due to serious injury
Strictly Come Dancing 2025 couples – full list of celebrities and their partners
Amid all the drama its easy to forget that there is actually still a competition going on. Here are all the contestants that are competing on this year’s Strictly:
Strictly Come Dancing 2025 couples – full list of celebrities and their partners
Strictly Come Dancing odds: Who will replace Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly?
Here are all the runners and riders who might replace the iconic duo:
Strictly Come Dancing odds: Who will replace Claudia and Tess?
Claudia Winkleman appears to hint that Strictly replacements have already been decided
Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman appeared to hint that she knows the identity of her and Tess Daly’s replacement, as she promised that the show’s new presenters will take the programme “to new heights”.
Daly, 56, has hosted the show for 21 years while Winkleman, 53, joined as co-presenter on the main programme in 2014, having previously hosted the Sunday night results show. They announced today (23 October) that they are stepping down after the end of the current series.
“I’ve always believed it’s best to leave a party before you’re fully ready to go and I know the new hosts will be magnificent,” Winkleman wrote in a statement announcing her departure.
She added: “I look forward to watching them take Strictly to new heights.”
Lydia Spencer-Elliot reports:
Claudia Winkleman appears to hint that Strictly replacements have already been picked
Strictly’s Anton Du Beke breaks silence on Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly exit
The judge reflected on his “fond memories” of the “extraordinary pair”, in a video message posted to Instagram on Thursday (23 October).
Speaking about Daly, Du Beke applauded her for “introducing the world to this incredible, fabulous show of ours”.
He reflected on meeting Winkleman in series two when she began presenting It Takes Two. “I'm devastated, but whatever choices you make, I know they'll be the best for you.”
Strictly fans will miss Claudia Winkleman's offbeat sense of humour
Strictly Come Dancing fans will certainly Claudia Winkleman’s wacky sense of humour when she steps down from the show, as this funny moment from Saturday night’s live show proves.
Winkleman and the show’s long-running conductor Dave Arch delighted fans after they recreated the infamous Coldplay kiss-cam moment during Saturday’s show, Ellie Muir reports.
As host Tess Daly introduced a dance routine to the band’s 2008 song “Viva La Vida”, the camera panned to a balcony where Winkleman was embracing Arch, which was a nod to one of the most viral moments of the year when a kiss-cam captured Astonomer CEO Andy Byron in an intimate moment with his HR executive Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert in Massachusetts.
Winkleman and Arch, mimicking the footage of Byron and Cabot, leapt out of each other’s arms and hid behind the balcony when the camera landed on them, feigning embarrassment.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments