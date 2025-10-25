Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Strictly Come Dancing live: Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly to host show tonight after emotional exit announcement

Daly has presented the hit BBC series for 21 years, while Winkleman joined as co-host on the main show in 2014

Ellie Harrison,Greg Evans
Saturday 25 October 2025 03:53 EDT
Strictly confirm details of Tess and Claudia’s final show after presenters’ shock departure

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are set to host tonight’s episode of Strictly Come Dancing, after the presenting duo announced their decision to leave the show at the end of this series.

The pair broke the news on Thursday as they shared a video statement to Daly’s Instagram feed, describing their time on the show as “an absolute dream”.

Bookmakers are already sharing predictions about the contenders who might step into their sparkly shoes, with Radio 2 presenter and former It Takes Two host Zoe Ball named as the 2-1 favourite.

Other potential hosts include current It Takes Two presenter Fleur East, former Strictly pro Janette Manrara, past winner Stacey Dooley and presenter Rylan Clark.

Daly, 56, has hosted the show for 21 years, while Winkleman, 53, joined as co-presenter on the main show in 2014, having previously hosted It Takes Two for a decade.

The pair will continue to host until the final episode of this season, and are also expected to helm the annual Christmas special.

Craig Revel Horwood suggests potential replacements for Tess and Claudia

Strictly’s longest-standing judge Craig Revel Horwood had suggested two potential new hosts for the show.

Revel Horwood said that he had heard news of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s departure at the same time as the public, when the pair posted a statement on Instagram.

Appearing on Loose Women yesterday, he said that he was “shocked and surprised” at the news.

When former Strictly pro turned Loose Women panellist Oti Mabuse asked whether he would consider a hosting gig on the show, he suggested: “I think that’s where you might come in, darling.”

“I think you and Alan Carr together would be perfect. Because I’m loving him on [The Celebrity Traitors], I’ve got to say.”

Craig Revel Horwood reacts to Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s Strictly exit

Craig Revel Horwood has said it is a “good thing” for people to move on as he addressed Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s surprise Strictly exit announcement. The dancing judge said he heard the news at the same time as everyone else when it broke on Instagram on Thursday (23 October), adding he was “shocked and surprised”. Appearing on Loose Women, he said: “I was saddened, I really loved them. I have worked with the gorgeous Tess since May 2004 and it’s the end of an era.” He added: “I celebrate people moving on, it’s a good thing, personally.”
Ellie Harrison25 October 2025 08:53

Tess Daly speaks of new opportunities week before announcing Strictly exit

Tess Daly spoke of trying new opportunities just a week before announcing her Strictly Come Dancing exit alongside co-host Claudia Winkleman.

The presenter appeared on the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, last week where she admitted to “never putting herself first” and how parenting had changed as her children had got older.

She told Giovanna Fletcher: “It could be gorgeous to have the chance to do those things I have never had the chance to because as a mum I have never been away on breaks with girlfriends.”

Tess Daly speaks of new opportunities week before announcing Strictly exit
Lucy Leeson25 October 2025 03:30

Dianne Buswell addresses online ‘conspiracy theories’ over Strictly Come Dancing exit

Dianne Buswell has hit back at “conspiracy theories” that her celebrity partner’s withdrawal from the competition was planned to accommodate pregnancy.

Neighbours actor Stefan Dennis, announced that he was leaving the competition after tearing his calf on Saturday, sparking online rumours that his exit was timed with Buswell’s pregnancy in mind.

 ”It's definitely not a conspiracy theory,” she told BBC Two’s Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on Wednesday (22 October).

“I feel great, and obviously, I would love to continue with Stefan.”

Dianne Buswell addresses ‘conspiracy theories’ over Strictly exit
Greg Evans25 October 2025 02:30

Strictly stars react to ‘heartbreaking’ news that Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman quit show

Former pro dancer Oti Mabuse broke down in tears over the announcement

Read more below:

Strictly stars react to ‘heartbreaking’ news Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman quit

Former pro dancer Oti Mabuse broke down in tears over the announcement
Greg Evans25 October 2025 01:30

Strictly’s Stefan Dennis ‘devastated’ after serious leg injury prevents him from flying home

‘Neighbours’ star will not be able to leave the UK until next month due to health concerns.

Lydia Spencer-Elliot reports:

Strictly star blocked from returning home due to serious injury

‘Neighbours’ star will not be able to leave the UK until next month due to health concerns
Greg Evans25 October 2025 00:30

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 couples – full list of celebrities and their partners

Amid all the drama its easy to forget that there is actually still a competition going on. Here are all the contestants that are competing on this year’s Strictly:

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 couples – full list of celebrities and their partners

Meet the cast of 2025, from Alex Kingston to Lewis Cope – and their professional partners
Greg Evans24 October 2025 23:30

Strictly Come Dancing odds: Who will replace Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly?

Here are all the runners and riders who might replace the iconic duo:

Strictly Come Dancing odds: Who will replace Claudia and Tess?

Pair have announced they will be leaving the BBC dance competition after the current series
Greg Evans24 October 2025 22:30

Claudia Winkleman appears to hint that Strictly replacements have already been decided

Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman appeared to hint that she knows the identity of her and Tess Daly’s replacement, as she promised that the show’s new presenters will take the programme “to new heights”.

Daly, 56, has hosted the show for 21 years while Winkleman, 53, joined as co-presenter on the main programme in 2014, having previously hosted the Sunday night results show. They announced today (23 October) that they are stepping down after the end of the current series.

“I’ve always believed it’s best to leave a party before you’re fully ready to go and I know the new hosts will be magnificent,” Winkleman wrote in a statement announcing her departure.

She added: “I look forward to watching them take Strictly to new heights.”

Lydia Spencer-Elliot reports:

Claudia Winkleman appears to hint that Strictly replacements have already been picked

Presenting duo announced they are leaving the programme in December after the current series ends
Greg Evans24 October 2025 21:30

Strictly’s Anton Du Beke breaks silence on Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly exit

The judge reflected on his “fond memories” of the “extraordinary pair”, in a video message posted to Instagram on Thursday (23 October).

Speaking about Daly, Du Beke applauded her for “introducing the world to this incredible, fabulous show of ours”.

He reflected on meeting Winkleman in series two when she began presenting It Takes Two. “I'm devastated, but whatever choices you make, I know they'll be the best for you.”

Anton Du Beke reveals he's 'devastated' following Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly's exit announcement
Greg Evans24 October 2025 20:30

Strictly fans will miss Claudia Winkleman's offbeat sense of humour

Strictly Come Dancing fans will certainly Claudia Winkleman’s wacky sense of humour when she steps down from the show, as this funny moment from Saturday night’s live show proves.

Winkleman and the show’s long-running conductor Dave Arch delighted fans after they recreated the infamous Coldplay kiss-cam moment during Saturday’s show, Ellie Muir reports.

As host Tess Daly introduced a dance routine to the band’s 2008 song “Viva La Vida”, the camera panned to a balcony where Winkleman was embracing Arch, which was a nod to one of the most viral moments of the year when a kiss-cam captured Astonomer CEO Andy Byron in an intimate moment with his HR executive Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert in Massachusetts.

Winkleman and Arch, mimicking the footage of Byron and Cabot, leapt out of each other’s arms and hid behind the balcony when the camera landed on them, feigning embarrassment.

Strictly’s Claudia Winkleman and Dave Arch recreate Coldplay kiss-cam moment

‘Strictly’ host was caught cosying up to the show’s long-running conductor in funny gag
Katie Rosseinsky24 October 2025 19:30

