Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke has dubbed Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s exit from the programme “the saddest news”.

Daly, 56, has hosted the show for 21 years while Winkleman, 53, joined as co-presenter on the main programme in 2014, having previously hosted the Sunday night results show.

They announced on Thursday (23 October) that they are stepping down after the end of the current series.“Where do I start, you two are extraordinary,” Du Beke said in a statement shared to Instagram in the wake of the news.

“Tess, I remember back in 2004 in a London hotel introducing this wonderful new show Strictly Come Dancing to the world. You’ve been a torch bearer from the beginning.”

He continued: “But more importantly for those 20 years, you’ve been a wonderful friend and colleague. I’m going to miss you dearly on a Saturday night.

“Hand in hand with the fabulous Claudia, taking over from my hero Brucie, together you have elevated the show to unprecedented levels as the most magnificent presenting duo!”

Du Beke said he’d miss Daly and Winkleman “terribly” but said he was sure they’d both be a “huge success” in whatever they chose to do after the BBC dance competition.

open image in gallery ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Anton Du Beke has dubbed Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly’s exit the ‘saddest’ news ( BBC )

He signed off: “I love you both. I’ll see you Saturday night and look forward to the rest of the series together.”

Du Beke’s heartfelt message comes after his fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood said he was “shocked and surprised” by the news of Daly and Winkleman’s exit on Loose Women on Thursday.

However, Revel Horwood added: “I celebrate people moving on, it’s a good thing, personally.”

Meanwhile, another member of the judging panel Motsi Mabuse said she was still “reeling” from the news of Winkleman and Daly’s departure, adding the pair’s absence would be “deeply felt” on the show.

open image in gallery Winkleman and Daly will leave the BBC dance competition after the finale of the current season ( BBC )

Winkleman and Daly will continue to front Strictly until the end of this year’s series, which is the 23rd season of the programme. It will conclude on Saturday, 20 December.

“We have loved working as a duo and hosting Strictly has been an absolute dream,” the pair said in a statement. “We were always going to leave together and now feels like the right time.”

You can follow The Independent’s Strictly Come Dancing live blog for all the latest updates here.