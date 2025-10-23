Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman appeared to hint that she knows the identity of her and Tess Daly’s replacement, as she promised that the show’s new presenters will take the programme “to new heights”.

Daly, 56, has hosted the show for 21 years while Winkleman, 53, joined as co-presenter on the main programme in 2014, having previously hosted the Sunday night results show. They announced today (23 October) that they are stepping down after the end of the current series.

“I’ve always believed it’s best to leave a party before you’re fully ready to go and I know the new hosts will be magnificent,” Winkleman wrote in a statement announcing her departure.

She added: “I look forward to watching them take Strictly to new heights.”

The BBC are yet to confirm who will take over Winkleman and Daly’s roles as hosts of the long-running show. However, the bookies have already shared their predictions on likely replacements.

According to Coral bookmakers, Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball is the 2/1 favourite. The broadcaster previously hosted the show’s companion programme It Takes Two from 2011 to 2021.

Current It Takes Two presenter Jannette Manrara, who was a Strictly pro dancer from 2013 to 2021 is backed 3/1. Meanwhile, her co-host Fleur East, who has been on the show since 2022, is 4/1.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( BBC )

Additionally, former X Factor contestant and broadcaster Rylan Clark, who also hosted It Takes Two from 2019 to 2022, is 5/1.

Elsewhere, Ladbrokes put journalist Stacey Dooley, who won Strictly alongside her now-husband Kevin Clifton in 2018, as 4/1.

However, the bookmakers named Capital FM breakfast host and The One Show presenter Roman Kemp, 32, as the early favourite to take over fronting Strictly, with 6/4 odds.

Winkleman and Daly will continue to front Strictly until the end of this year’s series, which is the 23rd season of the programme. It will conclude on Saturday, 20 December.

“We have loved working as a duo and hosting Strictly has been an absolute dream,” the pair said in a statement. “We were always going to leave together and now feels like the right time.”

You can follow The Independent’s Strictly Come Dancing live blog for all the latest updates here.