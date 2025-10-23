Strictly Come Dancing: Bookies reveal stars most likely to replace Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly
Pair announced they would be leaving the BBC dance competition after the current series
Strictly Come Dancing hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly have announced they will leave the show after the current series – and the bookies are already sharing predictions about the most likely contenders to replace them.
Daly, 56, has hosted the show for 21 years, while Winkleman, 53, joined as co-presenter on the main show in 2014, having previously co-hosted the Sunday night results show.
Follow the latest updates as Winkleman and Daly step down as hosts.
“We have loved working as a duo and hosting Strictly has been an absolute dream,” their said in a statement. “We were always going to leave together and now feels like the right time.
“We will have the greatest rest of this amazing series and we just want to say an enormous thank you to the BBC and to every single person who works on the show. They’re the most brilliant team and we’ll miss them every day.”
Here are all of the broadcast stars who bookmakers think could replace the duo on the BBC dance competition next series...
Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball is the 2-1 favourite to be booked in their place on the show. The broadcaster previously hosted the show’s companion programme It Takes Two from 2011 to 2021, as well as fronting the live tours in 2011 and 2015.
“Zoe Ball is no stranger to the Strictly family, and we make the former It Takes Two host the favourite to replace Tess Daly next year,” said Coral’s John Hill. Meanwhile, Ladbrokes puts the star at 4-1.
Ball stepped down from her Radio 2 Breakfast Show slot after six years in 2024, and currently presents Saturday lunchtimes on the same channel.
Jannette Manrara and Fleur East
The current It Takes Two presenters Jannette Manrara, who was a Strictly pro dancer from 2013 to 2021, and Fleur East, who competed on the second series of the X Factor are backed with 3-1 and 4-1 odds respectively.
Meanwhile, Ladbrokes put the Strictly duo at 3-1 and 2-1 each to take over fronting the show.
Rylan Clark
Former season nine X Factor contestant and broadcaster Rylan Clark, who also hosted It Takes Two from 2019 to 2022, is 5-1, with Coral saying they have seen some “early support” for the star to become a Strictly host.
As well as It Takes Two, Rylan fronted Big Brother's Bit on the Side from 2013 to 2018 and regularly appears onThis Morning to cover for the permanent hosts.
Stacey Dooley
Journalist Stacey Dooley, who won the 2018 Strictly series alongside her now-husband Kevin Clifton, has been pinpointed by Ladbrokes as a potential star to take over fronting the show, with 4-1 odds.
Dooley rose to fame as a participant on the 2008 documentary series Blood, Sweat and T-shirts. She went on to front numerous documentaries, including Face to Face with Isis and Migrant Kids in Crisis.
Roman Kemp
Ladbrokes has named Capital FM breakfast host and One Show presenter Roman Kemp as the early favourite to take over fronting Strictly with 6/4 odds.
The son of Spandau Ballet musician Martin Kemp, the 32-year-old rose joined Capital Radio in 2014 and rose to further recognition after appearing on I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2019.
