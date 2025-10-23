Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing stars have expressed their sadness over Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly’s announcement that they are stepping down as hosts of the BBC dance competition.

Daly, 56, has hosted the show for 21 years while Winkleman, 53, joined as co-presenter on the main programme in 2014, having previously hosted the Sunday night results show.

Oti Mabuse, who served as a professional dancer on the show, said it was the “end of an era” as she made a tearful appearance on Loose Women, admitting the news “breaks her heart” while wishing the pair luck.

Meanwhile, the dancer’s older sister Motsi, a judge on the show, said she said she was “reeling” from the news, adding the pair’s absence would be “deeply felt” on the programme.

Amy Dowden, who was voted off first this season after being partnered with controversial businessman and former Apprentice star Thomas Skinner, said she was “absolutely gutted” about the news.

“Thank you, from being a fan these past 21 years to joining the show you have both brought so much joy, elegance, fun and pure brilliant entertainment to the nation,” she wrote on social media.

Dowden’s former fellow pro dancer AJ Pritchard noted that he’d miss the “claud-auditorium” – the name given to Winkleman’s lively part of the Strictly studio where contestants receive their scores.

open image in gallery Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( BBC )

Pritchard dubbed the debriefs with Winkleman “the highlight of every single performance” on the show, adding: “This is so sad. You are amazing.”

Meanwhile, Irish TV presenter and 2023 contestant Angela Scanlon praised Winkleman for being “quick as a whip and beautifully tender when legs are flailing” during her time on the show.

Pro Dianne Buswell, who was forced to withdraw from the competition last week after her partner, Neighbours star Stefan Dennis, suffered a calf injury, added: “Claud, quite simply put, I love you.”

Former Love Island contestant Amber Davies, who is still in the running for this year’s Glitterball trophy alongside her partner Nikita Kuzmin, echoed: “One of a kind”.

Elsewhere, dancer Kevin Clifton, whose wife and former Strictly winner Stacey Dooley is among the bookies’ favourites to take over as host of the programme, shared a string of red heart emojis.

open image in gallery The duo announced the news of their exit from the competition in statements shared to social media ( BBC )

It Takes Two presenters Fleur East and Janette Manrara, who are also in the running to take over as Strictly hosts, wrote that it was “the end of an era” and dubbed Winkleman and Daly “legends of the ballroom”.

Former It Takes Two host Rylan Clark, yet another bookies’ favourite for the job, told Winkleman and Daly: “Two icons and forever will be,” adding a kiss and red heart emoji.

Upon announcing the news of their exit, Daly praised Winkleman for her kindness and humour: “I’m so grateful to have you as my friend for life,” she wrote in a statement shared to social media.

Similarly, Winkleman praised Daly for being a “true friend” to her throughout their years together on the show. “I’m so lucky I got to stand next to you,” she said.

You can follow The Independent’s Strictly Come Dancing live blog for all the latest updates here.