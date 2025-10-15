Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reality TV star Thomas Skinner has revealed regret over taking part in Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Apprentice contestant was the first celebrity to be eliminated from this year’s edition of the BBC One dancing show, and Skinner admitted he “never fitted the bill”.

He added that his appearance on the show has since caused him “nothing but agg (aggravation)”.

In a post on X, Skinner said: “I can’t do anything right now without someone criticising me or making me do something against my will. It’s bullsh*t.

“I wish I (had) never done Strictly, I never fitted the bill for that show let’s be honest. And it’s caused me nothing but agg (aggravation).

“Constant abuse. All I f****** do is try to spread positivity online. I can’t walk anywhere without people knowing who I am.

Skinner was the first celebrity to be eliminated from the BBC One dancing show this year ( Guy Levy/BBC )

“I’ve had a narrative spun against me so people always have an opinion on me now that they didn’t 3 months ago.

“I’ve heard so many lies said and told about me. It’s driving me mad.”

Skinner said some people have been beeping at him from their cars and added: “I’ve honestly had enough.”

Shortly after joining the show, the 34-year-old admitted to cheating on his wife just weeks after their wedding in an interview with the Sun on Sunday, having previously apologised for picking up a journalist’s phone and walking out of a Strictly press event midway through.

In September, the online star said he had received death threats after he met US vice president JD Vance for a barbecue and drinks.

He has also drawn strong criticism for X posts saying it is “not far-right” to be “flying your flag and loving your country”, and complaining “it ain’t safe out there any more” in London, saying the city is “hostile” and “tense”.

Skinner was partnered with Welsh professional dancer Amy Dowden on Strictly and the pair left the series earlier this month after the judges decided to save former England rugby star Chris Robshaw from elimination.