Strictly Come Dancing contestant Stefan Dennis has revealed he suffered from an episode of vertigo, which prevented him from taking part in last week’s show.

Just 24 hours before last weekend’s episode, the Neighbours actor was forced to sit out of the show due to sickness

“I had a little bit of a turn. I had an episode of vertigo,” said Dennis during an appearance on Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two.

“It was all OK,” the Australian added. “I got myself right again thanks to the help of people at the hospital.”

The 66-year-old went on to thank viewers for the well-wishes as he prepares to return to the dancefloor.

His professional dance partner, Dianne Buswell, said that she was also delighted to have him back and admitted that watching the others compete in Movie Week was “odd”.

Dennis, who said that he watched the episode from home, also agreed that it was “odd” but was full of compliments for his fellow contestants.

“In one sense, I was watching all my new mates on the telly but at the same time I was just absolutely gobsmacked by the level of talent on the dancefloor.”

Stefan Dennis and his Strictly partner Dianne Buswell ( BBC )

The two return to the competition this week, where they will be dancing a Charleston to “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I.

As per Strictly rules, Dennis was automatically granted a transfer to next week’s episode.

This, however, led to conspiracy theories online that Buswell was subsequently forced to deny. Claims circulated over the weekend that it was actually Buswell who was too ill to take part in the show. Buswell is the first Strictly professional to perform on the series while pregnant.

On her Instagram, Buswell wrote: “Just to clarify I’ve had lots of people messaging me thinking this is a cover up for me not being able to dance?! Firstly, we wouldn’t lie, especially about someone being sick. And secondly, I am fine. Yes I am pregnant, but I’m also very capable and feeling good!”

She continued: “Thirdly, there are things in place if any pros were to get sick or injured.”

Dennis, 66, best known for playing the villainous businessman Paul Robinson on the Australian soap Neighbours, is partnered with Buswell, who won last year’s competition with comedian Chris McCausland.

Last weekend saw the exit of television presenter Ross King from the series, while viewers were also rendered confused by the decision to have guest judge Cynthia Erivo not score the week’s performances.