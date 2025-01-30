Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Payne’s posthumous appearance as a guest judge in a forthcoming Netflix talent competition is unconfirmed, contrary to previous reports that suggested that footage of the late One Direction star would be included.

Building The Band, which matches up singers to form bands without seeing each other, was announced in September by Netflix before Payne died on 16 October, aged 31, after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Netflix has revealed that Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean will host the series, while Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger will take on the mentor and judge role, while Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland was planned to be joining Payne as a guest judge.

It’s unconfirmed whether the series will air with scenes including Payne. The Independent understands that conversations with Payne's family are ongoing and more information will be announced soon.

Scherzinger was a judge on The X Factor when Payne auditioned in 2010 as a solo contestant before he was grouped with bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson to form One Direction.

The Netflix show will operate using a similar concept to Love Is Blind, where contestants are kept separate in booths but can still hear each other.

Building The Band was one of Payne’s final projects, along with the track “Do No Wrong” with North Carolina singer Sam Pounds.

Pounds later delayed the release of the new music, saying he wanted Payne's "family to mourn in peace and in prayer".

Netflix has not announced a release date but confirmed the series during the launch of new TV and film content for 2025.

The show's synopsis says: “All they have to go on is musical compatibility, connection, chemistry and merit... with incredible performances, compelling drama, and one big goal – to find the next great music band – the stage is set for an unforgettable experience.”

In December, five people, including the late singer’s friend Roger Nores, the hotel’s manager, and a receptionist were charged in connection to Payne’s death, Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office said in a previous statement.

Two others, hotel employee Ezequiel Pereyra and waiter Braian Paiz, were been charged with supplying cocaine.

Nores has made a legal complaint in the US against Payne's father, Geoff Payne, claiming that the singer’s father made “false and defamatory” statements about him to authorities, which led to his arrest for manslaughter having “abandoned” the singer “knowing that he was incapable of fending for himself”.

Court documents filed in Florida in January claim that Nores and the singer had a “dear mutual friendship” but insisted he “never had a legal duty of care” towards him.

With additional reporting from agencies.