Kelley and Scott Wolf’s ongoing divorce battle is heating up, with a new protective order banning the former from seeing her children.

Since the pair announced their split in June, they’ve been involved in a messy custody battle over their three children: Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11. They had a temporary custody agreement, which Kelley allegedly violated in July when she posted a since-deleted video showing her attempting to get into the family home, which Scott maintained exclusive use of.

As a result, Party of Five alum Scott was granted temporary sole physical custody of their children.

Now, a judge has issued a new protective order against former reality star Kelley. According to the order, obtained by People, Kelley — who married Scott in 2004 — is prohibited from having any direct or indirect contact with her ex or their three children. She also must stay at least 300 feet away from Scott.

She cannot “commit, try to commit, or threaten to commit any form of violence” against Scott and their kids, which includes “stalking, harassing, threatening, physically hurting, or causing any other form of abuse that could cause bodily injury.”

Kelly Wolf can only contact her ex Scott during scheduled mediation sessions, according to new protective order ( Getty )

Kelley can only have contact with Scott about their divorce or custody agreement during scheduled mediation sessions with a “Court Qualified Mediator.”

She is also only allowed to visit the family home in Utah to pick up her belongings, with a police officer present. Otherwise, she is not allowed in the house.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Kelley and Scott for comment.

According to People, the protective order is a result of Kelley’s August 26 arrest after she posted Scott’s personal phone numbers on her Instagram. Once his number was posted, he got multiple calls and texts from people he didn’t know.

“He received about 24 calls and multiple texts in the first ten minutes from the time of the first call,” according to a police report previously viewed by People. “He stated that the phone number is to his personal phone, which he uses to communicate with his kids, and that this is causing a major disruption for him.”

She was released two days after her arrest and charged with two class B misdemeanors of electronic disclosure of personal identifying information and electronic communications harassment.

Kelley and Scott’s divorce has been contentious from the start.

Days after the former couple announced their split in June, Kelley was released from a Utah hospital, where she had been placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold after being detained by authorities.

At the time, the Real World star posted a clip on Instagram of her being handcuffed by the police, who said she wasn’t going to jail and that they were only responding after she allegedly made “comments to [her] dad and comments to people that are concerning.”

Kelley assured fans on Instagram days later, saying, “I’m currently in my car, parked at my home. I am not in a hospital. I was discharged with zero substances in my system, No diagnosis, No family history of mental illness.”

Following her release, the couple came to a temporary agreement regarding finances and custody of their children. According to People, The Party of Five alum continued to control marital funds, covering household expenses and temporarily providing Kelley $10,000 per month for living costs. He was also ordered to pay for her car payments and minimum payments on her credit cards.

Kelley was allowed supervised parenting time, and three supervised phone or video calls with her children at a reasonable hour. The goal was for her to eventually regain unsupervised parenting time.

However, after Kelley went against that temporary order in July, Scott was granted temporary sole physical custody of their kids. Kelley was given “liberal” supervised visitation.

Only two weeks ago, Kelley was dropped by her divorce lawyer after Scott accused her of making "false" allegations against him.

“There are some significant challenges that are making our situation incredibly difficult and contentious, and it is tragic for all involved,” he said in a statement to People on August 15. “I was informed of some deeply disturbing and entirely false allegations that were made about me by my estranged wife.”

He then provided text messages to the publication, in which Kelley threatened to “make claims against him,” including ones about “psychological abuse, child endangerment, stealing with passports.”

“Although her claims are completely baseless and incredibly dangerous, the worst part is that they are traumatic for our children,” Scott added. “I hope that anyone who might speak publicly or report on such things, will consider this before spreading any further information from a clearly unreliable and completely compromised source.”