Denise Richards’ divorce saga with ex Aaron Phypers is heating up, as the reality star’s lawyer responds to claims she cheated on him.

Phypers filed for divorce on July 7 in Los Angeles after six years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. He listed their date of separation as July 4, the same day the two reportedly got into a heated argument.

Richards, 54, has since made multiple claims about her ex, accusing him of physical and verbal abuse, before being granted a temporary restraining order against him. Phypers, 53, then made accusations about his ex-wife, claiming that she cheated on him and that he had proof of the alleged affair. He further alleged that she had a drug addiction and needed an “intervention,”in a letter obtained Sunday by Page Six.

However, Richards’ divorce lawyer, Brett Berman, has denied Phypers’ allegations and doubled down on claims that he harassed her.

“In addition to the repeated abuse perpetrated by Mr. Phypers against Ms. Richards throughout the parties’ marriage, Mr. Phypers has continued to harass Ms. Richards since being served with the Temporary Restraining Order by, among other things, disseminating private information from Ms. Richards’ cell phone and laptop, which he stole,” Berman said in a statement Monday to People. “These actions continue to disturb Ms. Richards’ peace.”

Aaron Phypers filed to divorce Denise Richards earlier this month ( Getty Images for Race to Erase M )

The statement continued: “We have warned Mr. Phypers in writing not to disseminate any information from Ms. Richards’ stolen cell phone and laptop, but he continues to do so. Ms. Richards will not be responding to Mr. Phypers’ false allegations in a public forum, and will be addressing Mr. Phypers’ abuse in Court.”

Phyper also shared a response, obtained by People, to deny the claims made by Richards’ lawyer.

“Unfortunately, it seems Denise is experiencing another one of her now-infamous ‘upside-down jacket’ moments — and her well-paid handlers appear determined to spin it upright, no matter the cost or collateral damage,” he said, referring to Richards's appearance on season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where she wore a pink fluffy jacket incorrectly.

“We genuinely hope she receives the help and support she clearly needs. As Denise herself once famously slurred in a less-than-sober moment — words that now echo with irony — 'Stop it. I know what you are doing,’” he added. “Nothing was stolen, and nothing is missing — except, perhaps, Ms. Richards’ moral compass.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Richards and Phypers for comment.

The comment from Richards' lawyer came after Phypers made claims about her alleged drug use, in the letter obtained by Page Six. He alleged that Richards had “an addiction to Vicodin” for nearly a decade and that he’s seen her “pass out from substance.”

The latest accusations from Phypers come days after he alleged Richards cheated on him. Phypers claimed to have found messages between Richards and another man on her laptop earlier this year. He told TMZ the messages between Richards and the other man contained selfies, as well as instances where she wished him “sweet dreams.” Phypers also alleged that there were messages between the two planning a tryst at a hotel, where Richards was going to sneak her alleged lover into the room.

Phypers claimed that when he found proof of the affair, it led to a fight with Richards on July 4 — and a subsequent divorce filing.

Days earlier, Richards was granted a temporary restraining order against Phypers, after she alleged she was the victim of abuse. In court documents, obtained July 17 by People, she alleged that her ex would “violently” choke her, squeeze her head with both of his hands, and slap her face and head. She also claimed he “regularly threatened” to break her jaw and cry and beg her to say, while “promising to get help,” which he didn’t do.

Phypers has denied all accusations of abuse against him.

The couple, who began dating in June 2017 and tied the knot during a September 2018 ceremony that was documented on the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, share no children. However, Phypers listed Richards’s youngest daughter, Eloise, 14, as his stepdaughter.

Richards adopted Eloise immediately after her birth in May 2011. The Starship Troopers actor has two older daughters, 21-year-old Sami and 20-year-old Lola, from her previous marriage to Two and a Half Men star Charlie Sheen.