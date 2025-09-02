Jaws child star shares huge amount he still earns from movie 50 years on

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steven Spielberg’s 1975 classic Jaws is credited with the invention of the modern blockbuster as we know it, launching the filmmaker as a major Hollywood player and making actors Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfus two of the most sought-after actors of the decade.

But it wasn’t just the main stars that reaped the rewards. Jeffrey Voorhees was 12-years-old when his family moved to Martha’s Vineyard, a small island that was transformed into Amity for what would become one of the biggest films of all time.

What ended up just five days of filming and one second of screen time amounted to a lot more for Voorhees. He might have had a tiny role in the film, playing the doomed Alex Kintner (aka “Second Child Killed by Shark”), but his brief, tragic appearance has proved unexpectedly lucrative five decades on.

Thanks to his involvement in the film, Voorhees, now 62, is regularly flown around the world to appear at fan conventions, for which he is paid $10,000 a pop; not bad for someone who appeared in the movie for less than a minute.

The love for Jaws has also seen obsessives chomping at the chance to acquire personal clips from him on celebrity video-sharing website Cameo. Voorhees charges £26 ($35) for messages and can receive up to 25 requests a day on occasions such as Mother’s Day.

His recordings go: “I really didn't respect my mother because she let me go back in the water even though my fingers were pruned. I died because of my mother but I saw a shrink and I can finally say ‘Happy Mother's Day’ now and so it's just fine.”

open image in gallery Former child star makes regular appearances at signings and conventions ( Jeffrey Voorhees )

It took Voorhees some convincing to jump on the nostalgia train, but he decided to give the Jaws fan circuit a go in 2017 after years of being persuaded and offered flights, hotels and money to attend conventions. He soon realised that his character had developed a cult status among the film’s fans, with a documentary about him in the works and one fan having his autograph added to a Jaws tattoo on his body.

“I used to say, ‘I don’t have time for this,’ and then I said: ‘OK, I’ll try it once,’” he told The Independent.

“The first one I ever did was in New York, and someone’s at the airport holding your name up and the photos. You make good money at those things and you go all over the world and meet up with real actors.”

The enduring legacy of his character inspired him to launch his own website, where he also sells inflatable life rafts with a huge shark bite mark in them (retailing for $289), mugs ($30-$60), posters ($35), and T-shirts (up to $70).

open image in gallery Jeffrey Voorhees with signed editions of his fleeting part in the film ( Jeffrey Voorhees )

“I kind of retired because it's like I make more money off of Jaws stuff now,” Voorhees, who ran his own restaurant business, said.

Voorhees’ home is covered with Jaws merchandise – and he is still sent gifts from fans.

“I’ll be walking down the street sometimes and I can hear people saying, ‘That’s the dead Alex Kintner over there!’ It’s surreal,” he said.

open image in gallery Former child star is still inundated with gifts and merchandise linked to the movies ( Jeffrey Voorhees )

“There was a 14-year-old girl crying because her parents drove her five hours down from Chicago and she was so moved to see me. I’m in the movie for one minute!”

The 62-year-old said the enduring love has given him a sense of purpose.

“You get a little high off of that too, so yeah you make some good money, and you make some people really happy, so why not?”

open image in gallery Voorhees was 12 when he starred in the movie ( Universal Pictures )

Jaws is currently in cinemas again for a 50th-anniversary re-release.