Scott Wolf seeks restraining order against estranged wife after she was placed on psychiatric hold

Party of Five alum Scott Wolf is reportedly seeking a restraining order against his estranged wife, Kelley Wolf, weeks after he filed for divorce.

Scott, 57, filed the temporary restraining order in a Utah court Tuesday, according to several outlets.

While the contents of the documents remain sealed, it’s reported that the filing also includes a declaration from Scott’s brother, Michael Wolf.

Kelley apparently confirmed she was served the papers Wednesday, according to People.

The Independent has contacted Scott’s representative for comment.

open image in gallery Scott Wolf (left) filed for divorce from Kelley Wolf (right) earlier this month ( Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights )

The restraining order comes days after Kelley was released from a Utah hospital, where she had been placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold after being detained by authorities at her home on June 13.

At the time, the Real World star posted a clip on Instagram of her being handcuffed by the police. In the footage, she is heard pleading to the officers not to handcuff her, insisting that she’ll “go on my own.”

However, as the officers continue handcuffing her, she tells them: “This is shameful, gentlemen. Look at this, look at this woman. This is shameful. Be ashamed of yourselves, gentlemen.”

One of the policemen tries to reassure her that she’s not going to jail, explaining that they’re only responding after she allegedly made “comments to [her] dad and comments to people that are concerning.”

“So we want to make sure you’re ok,” the officer says.

“I think this is shameful,” she repeats, alleging that “Scott Wolf has been abusing me and now you’re abusing me more.”

In an Instagram update shared over the weekend, Kelley assured fans: “I’m currently in my car, parked at my home. I am not in a hospital. I was discharged with zero substances in my system, No diagnosis, No family history of mental illness.

open image in gallery Kelley Wolf shared an update on Instagram, saying that she had been discharged from the hospital "with zero substances in my system" and "no diagnosis" ( kelleywolf/Instagram )

“And yet…I was handcuffed, bruised, and offered strong medications like lithium and Seroquel— Against my will,” she claimed. “Let that sink in.”

She additionally addressed the divorce, claiming that Scott “filed for divorce this past week even though I’ve been trying to file for a legal separation for 9 LONG months.”

He “appears to have taken our three children to Boston — Without informing me,” she alleged. “I’m currently trying to locate them so I can meet them there. I’ve barely seen my kids.

“Getting divorced is hard enough without the public weighing in on my every move. Enough is enough,” Kelley added.

The couple, who have been married since 2004, made separate Instagram posts announcing their split earlier this month.

Calling it the “most difficult decision of my life,” in a statement to the New York Post, Scott said: “Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority, so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter.”