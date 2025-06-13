Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former reality star Kelley Wolf, the estranged wife of Party of Five alum Scott Wolf, has claimed she was detained by police “against her will,” days after the latter filed for divorce.

The couple, who’ve been married since 2004 and share three children, made separate Instagram posts Tuesday announcing their split.

On Friday, Kelley, 48, uploaded an Instagram Live video, which appeared to show her being arrested.

In the clip, which starts off black, a distraught Kelley can be heard pleading to the officers not to handcuff her, insisting that she’ll “go on my own.”

However, as the officers continue handcuffing her, she tells them: “This is shameful, gentlemen. Look at this, look at this woman. This is shameful. Be ashamed of yourselves, gentlemen.”

open image in gallery Scott and Kelley Wolf have announced they are divorcing after nearly 20 years of marriage ( Getty )

One of the policemen tries to reassure her that she’s not going to jail, explaining that they’re only responding after she allegedly made “comments to [her] dad and comments to people that are concerning.”

“So we want to make sure you’re ok,” the officer says.

“I know what I’m doing. I’ve done this before. This is my job,” she retorts. “Shame on all of you.”

She then reveals that her phone has been recording the entire interaction, offering to turn it off.

“I think this is shameful,” she repeats, alleging that “Scott Wolf has been abusing me and now you’re abusing me more.”

“We haven’t talked to Scott Wolf,” another officer says as the camera pans to show his face.

The Independent has contacted Scott’s representative for comment.

open image in gallery Kelley Wolf claims she was 'taken against my will' by police officers ( kelleywolf/Instagram )

“Please hand me my phone to my right. Hand it to my hand. Right now,” she demands before the camera moves to show her with her hands behind her back.

In a subsequent Instagram Story, Kelley shared a photo of her belongings in police custody.

“This is horrible. I have been taken against my will. Please check in on my kids,” she wrote.

“Also... I am happy!! happier than I have ever been. I have NO idea why or how this is happening in America.”

Insisting that she is being “compliant, calm and respectful,” the former Real World reality star added: “Hopefully this is all sorted very quickly. In the meantime, be kind to each other. This is one of the darkest things I’ve ever experienced.”

Kelley’s supposed arrest comes two days after Scott filed for divorce.

Calling it the “most difficult decision of my life,” in a statement to the New York Post, the Nancy Drew actor added: “Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority, so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter.”

The pair share three young children: Sons Jackson and Miller, and daughter Lucy.