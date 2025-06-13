Todd Chrisley returns to social media after Trump pardon to congratulate his son

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Todd Chrisley made his first Instagram post after President Donald Trump pardoned both him and his wife last month.

Reality TV stars Todd and his wife, Julie, were found guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans in 2022. After being sentenced to prison and appealing their case, the White House confirmed the couple’s full pardons last month, and Trump signed them shortly after.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum returned to social media Thursday to congratulate his youngest son, Grayson, on making the dean’s list at the University of Alabama for the past spring semester.

“God is good all the time, @graysonchrisley, I love you to the moon and back and we couldn’t be more proud,” he wrote in an Instagram post alongside a screenshot of the announcement. “You have shown great character and fortitude and stood with your lord and savior amidst the fire and came out the other side never smelling of smoke, you are proof of Gods word.”

“Stand tall, Stand true and stand for your fellow brothers in Christ. I love you Gray Gray,” the caption concluded.

Many people were quick to turn to the comments section of the post to both congratulate Grayson his accomplishment and welcome Todd back to the platform. “Grayson is in college okay now I feel old. welcome back Todd we've missed you,” one commenter wrote.

“What an amazing achievement, congratulations Grayson,” another person wrote in the comments. “Savannah really did a fantastic job holding everything down and on track so that everyone including her can flourish and be free.”

‘You have shown great character and fortitude and stood with your lord and savior amidst the fire and came out the other side never smelling of smoke, you are proof of Gods word,’ Todd wrote about his son on Instagram ( Getty Images )

Todd and Julie, the multimillionaire Trump-supporting couple whose show Chrisley Knows Best ran from 2014 to 2023 on basic cable, had been serving prison sentences after being convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022.

Prosecutors said the couple walked away from their responsibility for repayment when Todd declared bankruptcy. They were also both found guilty of tax evasion and conspiring to defraud the IRS, while Julie was convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice. They were freed from their respective prisons in late May.

Todd addressed his pardon for the first time on May 30 during a press conference in Nashville alongside his daughter, Savannah. “Shame is like a cancer that just spreads, and I have no shame,” he said in reference to his case.

“We're blessed to have our family back, and we're blessed to be coming back to television, because we do have a much bigger story,” Todd told reporters at the briefing, touting their new TV show. He added that they started filming for the show “as soon as we got home” from prison.

The couple’s daughter, Savannah, addressed what she said was “the biggest misconception” about the couple’s pardon following accusations of “corruption.”

“The biggest misconception right now is that I either paid for a pardon or slept for a pardon,” she said.

“That’s something I would’ve done,” her father interjected.