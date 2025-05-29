Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Todd and Julie Chrisley have new reality series in the works after Trump pardon, daughter confirms

Show is currently titled ‘The Untitled Chrisleys Project’

Caitlin Hornik
in New York
Thursday 29 May 2025 15:44 EDT
Comments
Daughter Savannah Chrisley shows off dad Todd 'jacked' prison bod

Todd and Julie Chrisley have only been out of prison for a few hours, but they already have a new reality show in the works.

The multimillionaire Trump-supporting couple, whose show Chrisley Knows Best ran from 2014 to 2023, will return to TV in The Untitled Chrisleys Project on Lifetime. Their daughter, Savannah, confirmed the news on Wednesday just hours after President Donald Trump announced he’d be pardoning Todd and Julie.

"We have a new show coming out on Lifetime, and it will document all of these things," Savannah said, per ABC News. "And we're excited. We literally could not have done it. It's all God and President Trump at this point."

Earlier this month, Lifetime confirmed that a new docuseries about the family is in the works and is expected to debut later this year.

Todd and Julie were found guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans in 2022. Prosecutors said the couple walked away from their responsibility for repayment when Todd declared bankruptcy.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were pardoned by President Trump earlier this week
Todd and Julie Chrisley were pardoned by President Trump earlier this week (Invision/AP)
Recommended

They also were both found guilty of tax evasion and conspiring to defraud the IRS, while Julie was convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in federal prison, and Todd Chrisley got 12 years behind bars. The couple was also ordered to pay $17.8 million in restitution. The couple have been appealing their case since being sentenced in November 2022, and have been in prison since January 2023.

The White House confirmed the couple’s full pardons Tuesday, and Trump signed them Wednesday afternoon.

More to follow

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in