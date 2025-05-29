Todd and Julie Chrisley have new reality series in the works after Trump pardon, daughter confirms
Show is currently titled ‘The Untitled Chrisleys Project’
Todd and Julie Chrisley have only been out of prison for a few hours, but they already have a new reality show in the works.
The multimillionaire Trump-supporting couple, whose show Chrisley Knows Best ran from 2014 to 2023, will return to TV in The Untitled Chrisleys Project on Lifetime. Their daughter, Savannah, confirmed the news on Wednesday just hours after President Donald Trump announced he’d be pardoning Todd and Julie.
"We have a new show coming out on Lifetime, and it will document all of these things," Savannah said, per ABC News. "And we're excited. We literally could not have done it. It's all God and President Trump at this point."
Earlier this month, Lifetime confirmed that a new docuseries about the family is in the works and is expected to debut later this year.
Todd and Julie were found guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans in 2022. Prosecutors said the couple walked away from their responsibility for repayment when Todd declared bankruptcy.
They also were both found guilty of tax evasion and conspiring to defraud the IRS, while Julie was convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.
Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in federal prison, and Todd Chrisley got 12 years behind bars. The couple was also ordered to pay $17.8 million in restitution. The couple have been appealing their case since being sentenced in November 2022, and have been in prison since January 2023.
The White House confirmed the couple’s full pardons Tuesday, and Trump signed them Wednesday afternoon.
More to follow
