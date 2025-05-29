Todd and Julie Chrisley have new reality series in the works after Trump pardon, daughter confirms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Todd and Julie Chrisley have only been out of prison for a few hours, but they already have a new reality show in the works.

The multimillionaire Trump-supporting couple, whose show Chrisley Knows Best ran from 2014 to 2023, will return to TV in The Untitled Chrisleys Project on Lifetime. Their daughter, Savannah, confirmed the news on Wednesday just hours after President Donald Trump announced he’d be pardoning Todd and Julie.

"We have a new show coming out on Lifetime, and it will document all of these things," Savannah said, per ABC News. "And we're excited. We literally could not have done it. It's all God and President Trump at this point."

Earlier this month, Lifetime confirmed that a new docuseries about the family is in the works and is expected to debut later this year.

Todd and Julie were found guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans in 2022. Prosecutors said the couple walked away from their responsibility for repayment when Todd declared bankruptcy.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were pardoned by President Trump earlier this week ( Invision/AP )

They also were both found guilty of tax evasion and conspiring to defraud the IRS, while Julie was convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in federal prison, and Todd Chrisley got 12 years behind bars. The couple was also ordered to pay $17.8 million in restitution. The couple have been appealing their case since being sentenced in November 2022, and have been in prison since January 2023.

The White House confirmed the couple’s full pardons Tuesday, and Trump signed them Wednesday afternoon.

More to follow