Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been pardoned by President Donald Trump — and their daughter is still in shock.

Clad in a MAGA hat, Savannah Chrisley shared her gratitude for Trump’s actions in an Instagram video posted Tuesday.

“The president called me personally as I was walking into Sam’s Club and notified me that he was signing paper pardon paperwork for both of my parents,” Chrisley said in the video. “So both my parents are coming home tonight [Tuesday] or tomorrow [Wednesday], and I still don’t believe it's real. I’m freaking out — the fact that the president called me.”

“I will forever be grateful for President Trump, his administration and everyone along the way, all of my lawyers, the people who put in countless hours and effort and love for my family to make sure that my parents got home,” Savannah continued. She added that she was eagerly preparing clothes for her mother and getting her parents’ room ready for their return home.

“My parents get to start their lives over… President Trump didn’t just commute their sentences, he gave them a full, unconditional pardon. So for that, I am forever grateful.”

The multimillionaire couple, whose show Chrisley Knows Best ran from 2014 to 2023, were found guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans in 2022. Prosecutors said the couple walked away from their responsibility for repayment when Todd, 57, declared bankruptcy.

Savannah Chrisley (left) said President Trump called her personally to tell her he was pardoning her father, Todd (right) and mother, Julie ( Getty )

They were also both found guilty of tax evasion and conspiring to defraud the IRS, while Julie was convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Julie, 52, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison while Todd got 12 years behind bars. Both were also sentenced to 16 months of probation each. The couple was ordered to pay $17.8 million in restitution. They have been appealing their case since being sentenced in November 2022.

Todd has been serving his sentence at a minimum security federal prison camp and previously had a release date of June 2032, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Julie is at a facility in Lexington, Kentucky, and was not set to be released until April 2028.

President Trump called the Chrisley children Tuesday to tell them about the pardon: “It’s a terrible thing but it's a great thing, because your parents are going to be free and clean. I hope we can do it by tomorrow.

“They were given pretty harsh treatment based on what I’m hearing,” he added.

The family are known supporters of the president. Savannah spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention and had previously appealed to the Trump administration for pardons for Julie and Todd.