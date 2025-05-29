Todd Chrisley shows off his ‘prison bod’ as he makes it home after being pardoned by Trump
Savannah Chrisley posted the video on Instagram following her father’s release from a Florida prison
Todd Chrisley boasted about his “prison bod” as he enjoys his newfound freedom after being pardoned by President Donald Trump.
His daughter Savannah Chrisley posted the video on Instagram following her father’s release from a Florida prison, with the caption “@toddchrisley is Jacked.” Todd Chrisley, 57, asked his daughter, 27, to “feel that muscle.”
“Y’all I’m not gonna lie, it’s hard,” she said in the clip.
Savannah, donning a bright pink MAGA hat, earlier went to greet her dad from prison on Wednesday. The multimillionaire Trump-supporting couple, whose show Chrisley Knows Best ran from 2014 to 2023 on basic cable, were serving prison sentences after being convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022.
Savannah Chrisley helped secure the pardon for her reality TV parents.
The White House confirmed the couple’s full pardons Tuesday and Trump signed them on Wednesday afternoon. Savannah Chrisley revealed in an interview that Trump said her parents “didn’t look like terrorists” and he wanted to give them “the full pardon.”
“Well, he did say, he was like, you know, ‘You guys don't look like terrorists to me,’ she told NewsNation's On Balance with Leland Vittert Monday. “His exact words, which was pretty funny.”
Critics accused the Trump administration of “blatant corruption” for pardoning the Chrisleys.
“For context: The Chrisleys are well-known Trump supporters,” Ally Sammarco, a Democratic strategist, told her followers on X.
“Trump just pardoned TV personalities Todd and Julie Chrisley, who conspired to defraud Atlanta-area banks out of $30 million in fraudulent loans. In Trump’s America, crimes are celebrated and prison sentences are cut short,” said Harry Sisson, a Democratic influencer, on X, calling it “actual insanity.”
In another post, Sisson noted that the pardons for the Chrisleys come as Trump also pardoned “a corrupt Virginia sheriff who took over $75,000 in bribes” (Trump called him a “wonderful person”), and a “man convicted of serious tax crimes, whose mom donated $1 million to Trump and worked on his campaigns.”
Sisson called it “blatant corruption.”
