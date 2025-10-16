Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rosie O’Donnell has looked back on her eponymous talk show, sharing insights on her favorite and least favorite guests.

The comedian hosted over 1,000 episodes of The Rosie O’Donnell Show, which ran for six seasons from 1996 to 2002, and interviewed many high-profile guests — one of whom she has deemed “one of the worst.”

Speaking Monday on the Australian talk show, Sam Pang Tonight, O’Donnell was blunt in saying, “One of the worst, who, I love the guy, but he’s not good on talk shows: Keanu Reeves.”

“He’s so sweet, he looks gorgeous, I love all his movies, but he would not answer a question,” she elaborated. “I’d say, ‘So, Keanu, how’s it going? How are you feeling?’ [He’d respond] ‘Good.’ We were live. We couldn’t retape. I finally said after three minutes, ‘You know, Keanu, it is a talk show. You have to talk.’”

Despite the Matrix star's struggles with initially appearing on talk shows, O’Donnell said “he got the hang of it,” adding that Reeves is “a lovely man and a good-hearted guy, so I don’t wanna throw him under the bus.”

open image in gallery O’Donnell hosted over 1,000 episodes of her eponymous talk show ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Reeves was criticized for not speaking much on O’Donnell’s show ( Getty Images )

As far as who her favorite guest on the show was, it was “probably” Barbra Streisand, but the “best guest to have on” was Martin Short.

“Because you come out and say, ‘How you doing, Marty?’ and it’s over for you,” she said. “He stands up and he goes, ‘I’m here!’ He was the funniest and the nicest guy, so I would say Marty Short was definitely one of the best.”

The comedian’s comments on her talk show guests came a few days after Elisabeth Hasselbeck spoke about her on-air tussle with O’Donnell while the two were panelists on The View over 10 years ago.

The pair infamously got into a shouting match during a May 2007 episode of the ABC daytime talk show, with O’Donnell accusing Hasselbeck of not defending her against right-wing media ire over critical comments about the Iraq war.

During a recent appearance on the Australian radio show Ricki-Lee, Tim & Joel, O’Donnell reignited earlier claims that their feud was a “setup” by producers.

Hasselbeck issued a fiery, emotional response in a series of since-expired clips posted to her Instagram Story, demanding the 63-year-old A League of Their Own actor “just stop” and “be free.”

“I really hope that you can be released from whatever this is that’s causing you to cause such harm,” the Survivor alum, 48, said, per Entertainment Weekly. “And it can just be so much more free, Rosie, if you can just stop. Stop the madness, stop the lying and just be free. And even maybe if you don’t stop, I still forgive you.”