Rosie O'Donnell has called the breakdown of her friendship with Ellen DeGeneres one of the “most painful things that ever happened to me”.

The Now and Then actor, 63, reflected on DeGeneres’s appearance on Larry King Live in 2004, when she denied knowing O’Donnell during a TV interview, despite having what O’Donnell described as a decades-long friendship.

“I couldn't believe it. I have photos of her holding my newborn babies. I knew her for 30 years,” O’Donnell told Mamamia's No Filter podcast. “That was one of the most painful things that ever happened to me, in show business and my life.”

O’Donnell remembered the friendship denial so well that she “had T-shirts printed and I gave them to my staff that said ‘I don’t know Rosie. We’re not friends’”.

DeGeneres famously appeared on The Rosie O’Donnell Show in 1996, where she alluded to rumours that she was a lesbian before publicly coming out on her eponymous sitcom Ellen in 1997. O’Donnell came out six years later in 2002.

O’Donnell claimed that she supported DeGeneres when she came out, but “instead of deciding to stand next to me and hold my hand, which is what I did to her, she did the opposite”.

“She was all of a sudden in the position I was in where she was starting a show and wanted it to be successful and get the money and the accolades that came with it,” O’Donnell added.

Since their friendship ended, O’Donnell said that she and DeGeneres have “never gotten over it” and she has not received an apology. The Independent has contacted DeGeneres for comment.

O’Donnell said that the breakdown of her relationship with DeGeneres was one of the ‘most painful things that ever happened to me’ ( Getty )

O’Donnell added: “I would have said, ‘I'm really sorry I hurt you that much and I don't know why I did that. It was a mistake and I hope you can forgive me.’”

“That's what I would have done. I think in her mind, she thinks I keep rehashing it for pleasure.”

O’Donnell claimed that she and the former TV presenter are fundamentally different people, saying: “My desire to create family is the biggest force in my life. I do it everywhere I go and I don't think that she's similar to me in that way.”

While DeGeneres has not publicly spoken about her friendship with O’Donnell, earlier this year she defended the Sleepless in Seattle actor after US president Donald Trump threatened to revoke her US citizenship, writing to O’Donnell on Instagram: “Good for you.”

Earlier this year, Trump claimed on his Truth Social account that O’Donnell – who relocated to Ireland after Trump’s reelection – is “a threat to humanity,” and he was giving “serious consideration to taking away her citizenship”.

O’Donnell has a family with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter, with whom she shares children Parker, 30, Chelsea, 27, Blake, 25, and Vivienne, 22. She also welcomed a child, Clay, 12, with her late ex-wife Michelle Rounds.

DeGeneres, who relocated to the Cotswolds in November last year, married Portia de Rossi in 2008.