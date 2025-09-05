Rosie O’Donnell hits back at Trump with Epstein dig after president threatens to revoke her citizenship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rosie O’Donnell fired right back after President Donald Trump renewed his threats to strip his longtime nemesis of her U.S. citizenship.

After feuding with Trump for almost two decades, O’Donnell moved to Ireland in January with her youngest child, Clay, in response to his return to the White House.

On Wednesday night, Trump went on a posting spree on his social media platform Truth Social amid the bipartisan clamor for the release of the Epstein files.

He began by sharing a distorted photo of O’Donnell in which her face had been stretched digitally.

“As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship. She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!” Trump wrote.

open image in gallery Donald Trump shared a distorted photo of Rosie O’Donnell on Truth Social ( Truth Social )

“Banishing me again? Logan Roy would be proud,” O’Donnell responded on Instagram Thursday in a reference to Brian Cox’s media mogul in Succession.

“EPSTEIN SURVIVORS are the reckoning and your gold lamé throne is melting,” the actor added.

Trump repeated his claim Wednesday that the Epstein case is “a Democrat hoax that never ends,” which has infuriated survivors.

The president made similar comments about O’Donnell’s citizenship on Truth Social in July.

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” he wrote.

“She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

It didn’t take long for O’Donnell to respond.

open image in gallery Rosie O'Donnell and Donald Trump have been enemies since 2006 ( Getty )

She posted a photo of Trump with the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein to Instagram, and wrote: “Hey Donald –you’re rattled again? 18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours.”

She continued: “You want to revoke my citizenship? Go ahead and try, King Joffrey with a tangerine spray tan.”

The president has no power to strip anyone of citizenship, but since returning to the White House, Trump has sought to end birthright citizenship, guaranteed to Americans under the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

The 14th Amendment states: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

The comedian’s long-running feud with Trump stretches back to 2006 when she was a host on The View.

Touching briefly on her relationship with the current president back in March, she said: “I knew that it would really tax me emotionally to have to do that [live in Trump’s America]. So I'm very happy that we made the decision that we made.”

O’Donnell said that it is “heartbreaking to see what's happening politically” in the United States but thanked the people of Ireland for welcoming her. “It's been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I'm very grateful.”