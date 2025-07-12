Trump threatens to revoke born-in-USA Rosie O’Donnell’s citizenship and calls her ‘Threat to Humanity’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amid a disaster in Texas, conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and a trade war of his own making, President Donald Trump on Saturday took time out to issue a threat that he’ll strip the citizenship of U.S.-born comedian and talk show host Rosie O’Donnell, a longtime critic.

In a major escalation of his war of words with adversaries, the president wrote on Truth Social: “Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship.”

He continued: “She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

It didn’t take long for O’Donnell to respond.

She posted a photo of Trump with the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein to Instagram, and wrote: “Hey Donald –you’re rattled again? 18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours.”

US comedian and producer Rosie O'Donnell attends the 2024 Elle Women in Hollywood celebration ( AFP via Getty Images )

O’Donnell wrote that while he had called her “a threat to humanity,” she is “everything you fear: a loud woman, a queer woman, a mother who tells the truth”.

After contrasting their lives and outlooks, O’Donnell writes: “You want to revoke my citizenship? Go ahead and try, King Joffrey with a tangerine spray tan.”

She adds: “I’m not yours to silence. I never was. 🇮🇪 Rosie.”

The president has no power to strip anyone of citizenship, but since returning to the White House, Trump has sought to end birthright citizenship, guaranteed to Americans under the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

The 14th Amendment states: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

Overturning the automatic right to citizenship for anyone born in the United States is currently the subject of a legal battle, with a federal judge just this week blocking an executive order that seeks to unilaterally redefine who qualifies as a citizen.

This paves the way for another major Supreme Court case involving the president’s birthright citizenship challenge.

Several courts have already struck down the president’s attempt to block citizenship from newborn Americans who are born to certain immigrant parents.

In another alarming move, a recently unveiled memo from the Department of Justice outlines the Trump administration’s plans to “maximally pursue” denaturalization of American citizens, marking a radical expansion of the president’s anti-immigration agenda.

Approximately 25 million people in the U.S. are naturalized citizens, or immigrants who completed the lengthy legal process to become citizens.

According to the June 11 memo, the Justice Department’s civil division will “prioritize and maximally pursue denaturalization proceedings in all cases permitted by law and supported by the evidence.”

That evidence would need to be proof that an individual “illegally procured” citizenship through fraud or other means. It is rare, but it does happen.

In the first Trump administration, there were 94 denaturalization cases. Joe Biden’s administration pursued 64 such cases. These play out in civil courts where the burden of proof is “clear and convincing evidence,” and a judge, not a jury, makes that decision.

O’Donnell was born in Commack, New York, in 1962. Her mother was of Irish American descent, and her father was an immigrant from County Donegal, Ireland.

Days before Trump's return to the White House, the 63-year-old comedian left the U.S. and moved to Ireland, which she says has helped improve her health and sleep.

Nevertheless, she remains a fierce critic of Trump, and on Sunday, she blamed him for the impact of the deadly flash floods in Central Texas in a lengthy TikTok video.

“And, you know, when the president guts all of the early warning systems and the weather forecasting abilities of the government, these are the results…” O'Donnell said in part.

As many as 129 people are known to have died in the disaster, with contributing factors being an insufficient early warning system and the timing of the storm, which hit as it did in the middle of the night.

In March, O’Donnell questioned how Trump comfortably won every swing state in the 2024 election, claiming that one of his “best friends owns and runs the internet,” likely referring to former “first buddy” Elon Musk.

Despite her long-running criticism of the president, there is no evidence that O’Donnell is a “threat to humanity.”