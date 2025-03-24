Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rosie O’Donnell has said there should be an investigation after she questioned how Donald Trump comfortably won every swing state in the 2024 US election, claiming that one of his “best friends owns and runs the internet”.

The 63-year-old comedian recently left the US and moved to Ireland after Trump's return to the White House, which the star says has helped improve her health and sleep.

During an appearance on RTE’s The Late Late Show on Friday (21 March) O’Donnell, who has a long-running feud with Trump, raised her suspicions about Trump’s resounding victory in November.

Speaking to host Patrick Kielty, O’Donnell questioned “why” Trump “won every single swing state” adding that one of the president’s “best friends” is “a man who owns and runs the internet.” While she never specifically named Elon Musk, O’Donnell was likely referring to the head of DOGE.

She added: “I would hope that would be investigated and that we would see whether or not it was an anomaly or something else that happened on election night in America when Kamala Harris was filling up stadiums with people who supported her and Donald Trump was not able to do that. So it’s curious to me, and as an American and a believer in democracy, I would hope that we would be able to look at all of the reasons why this happened in our country.”

Continuing, O’Donnell criticised the recent major changes that Trump has made to the government. “He disbanded the Department of Education, and I have a child who has autism and that child will be denied services and many, many autistic children because the funding for these programs for special needs children comes from the federal government as well as the states,” she said.

Rosie O’Donnell ( Getty Images )

“And it’s going to be disastrous for children on the spectrum. And that was terrifying. But the biggest reason that it was different than the first time he was in office is because of the Supreme Court giving him ultimate power, the powers of a king or a monarch. And that’s not what the United States is all about. And it’s a terrifying prospect. And in fact, what has happened since he’s taken office has been terrifying, I think for the world and definitely for the United States of America.”

The former View host also called Conor McGregor’s visit to the White House “very depressing”, remarking that it’s “very strange that the president of the United States has so many friends who are sexual abusers”.

McGregor, a successful MMA fighter, visited the White House months after an Irish High Court ruled in a civil case that he had assaulted and raped a woman in 2018.

O’Donnell moved to Dublin in January, later confirming that she and her 12-year-old adopted daughter, Dakota, relocated only five days before Donald Trump took office as the 47th US President.

Days before announcing her move, O’Donnell hinted about the big change on Instagram. She posted a photo of herself behind the wheel of a car, indicating in the caption that she wasn’t in the US.

“Bought a little used car to tool around the countryside on the wrong side of the road," she wrote in the caption of her post, as reported by People. "Hit the curb three times – thought I hit a cat !!! #newadventures.”

Her post included a picture of Dakota in the backseat of the car next to her backpack.

O’Donnell also mentioned in the caption that she was taking her child to school and that she couldn’t wait to “walk to school” with Dakota.