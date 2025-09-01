Robin Wright says there is a ‘freedom of self’ in UK after leaving US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robin Wright has joined the movement of American celebrities seeking a change of pace across the pond.

The House of Cards star shared in a recent interview that “America is a s… show”, criticising the fast-paced American lifestyle. “Everything’s rush, competition and speed.”

Transitioning her life from Los Angeles to the English countryside, she said: “I love being in this country. There’s a freedom of self here. People are so kind. They’re living.”

Wright added that she has become entranced by the UK’s own class dynamics, commenting: “It’s very evident when you’re in a room and you feel the judgment or the praise of someone who’s more elevated,” she told The Times. “Who gives a s***?”

Noting that she enjoys the quiet of the English countryside, Wright admitted that “I've met my person,” having started dating British-born Australian architect Henry Smith, 52, last year.

“He is a sweetheart and just a good, decent adult. He's a man,” said the star. “It's liberating to be done. Be done with searching, looking and getting 60 per cent of what you wanted.”

Robin Wright ( Getty Images )

It’s unconfirmed whether the Emmy-nominated actress based her move out of the United States due to the country’s current political climate.

Earlier this year, Ellen DeGeneres confirmed she moved to the UK with her wife Portia de Rossi because of Donald Trump’s election victory.

The former talk show host, 67, travelled to the Cotswolds with de Rossi in November last year, shortly before Trump was elected as US president for a second term.

“Yes. We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in.’ And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here,’” she said, according to The Guardian.

In addition, comedian Rosie O’Donnell said that she and her adopted daughter, Dakota, moved to Ireland in January, just days before Trump took office for a second time.

“It’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say,” she said in the nine-minute TikTok video. “The people are so loving and so kind and so welcoming. And I’m very grateful.”

As for Wright, although the actress now spends most of her days in England, she remains at work, spending time in Los Angeles as she continues to work on projects. Prime Video’s The Girlfriend portrays Wright alongside co-stars Olivia Cooke and Laurie Davidson, where she plays a mother suspicious of her son’s new girlfriend.

The Girlfriend premieres 10th September on Amazon Prime Video.

Wright is best known for playing Jenny in the 1994 classic Forrest Gump, and the title character in 1987’s The Princess Bride.