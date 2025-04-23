Ellen DeGeneres shares rare look into countryside life after UK relocation
Comedian and her wife moved to the Cotswolds in 2024
Ellen DeGeneres has shared a rare glimpse of her new countryside life in the UK after relocating to the Cotswolds in November last year.
The 67-year-old comedian is best known for her eponymous US chat show, which came to an end in 2022 following a run of 19 seasons, after a behind-the-scenes-investigation into toxic workplace allegations.
DeGeneres, who announced her retirement during her “Ellen’s Last Stand… Up” tour last year, moved to the English countryside alongside her wife, Portia de Rossi, 51, who she married in 2008.
The former chat show host offered her fans an insight into her new rural life as she shared a photo of de Rossi to Instagram on Monday, 21 April.
“Three things that make me happy: My wife, a rainbow, and my wife taking a photograph of a rainbow,” DeGeneres captioned a photo of her partner in front of a rural view.
It comes after DeGeneres was seen at Jeremy Clarkson’s pub, The Farmer’s Dog, in Burford for an intimate music session performed by singer Natalie Imbruglia last year.
The comedian appeared to have dyed her platinum blonde hair a darker brown colour after relocating and dropping off the celebrity radar.
Last year, People confirmed DeGeneres had officially moved to the Cotswolds, where she and de Rossi quickly embraced their new community.
“Ellen was in England house-hunting in the beginning of October,” a source said. “She ended up finding a house that she loved and purchased it shortly after.”
DeGeneres’ lifestyle change came two years after The Ellen DeGeneres Show wrapped in May 2022, following allegations of a toxic workplace environment that surfaced in 2020.
The controversy began with a July 2020 BuzzFeed News report, where current and former employees anonymously shared troubling accounts, including claims of being penalized for taking medical leave, racial microaggressions, and fears of retaliation for raising complaints.
In May 2021, during an appearance on Today, DeGeneres addressed the fallout, telling Savannah Guthrie: “I really didn’t understand it; I still don’t understand it. It was too orchestrated; it was too coordinated.”
The comedian later reflected on her exit from the spotlight in her final Netflix comedy special, Ellen’s Last Stand…Up.
“Let me catch you up on what’s been going on with me since you last saw me,” she quipped. “I got chickens. Oh yeah, and I got kicked out of show business for being mean.”
Doubling down on her decision to leave fame behind, she declared, “This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done.”
