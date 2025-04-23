Ellen DeGeneres shares rare look into countryside life after UK relocation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ellen DeGeneres has shared a rare glimpse of her new countryside life in the UK after relocating to the Cotswolds in November last year.

The 67-year-old comedian is best known for her eponymous US chat show, which came to an end in 2022 following a run of 19 seasons, after a behind-the-scenes-investigation into toxic workplace allegations.

DeGeneres, who announced her retirement during her “Ellen’s Last Stand… Up” tour last year, moved to the English countryside alongside her wife, Portia de Rossi, 51, who she married in 2008.

The former chat show host offered her fans an insight into her new rural life as she shared a photo of de Rossi to Instagram on Monday, 21 April.

“Three things that make me happy: My wife, a rainbow, and my wife taking a photograph of a rainbow,” DeGeneres captioned a photo of her partner in front of a rural view.

It comes after DeGeneres was seen at Jeremy Clarkson’s pub, The Farmer’s Dog, in Burford for an intimate music session performed by singer Natalie Imbruglia last year.

The comedian appeared to have dyed her platinum blonde hair a darker brown colour after relocating and dropping off the celebrity radar.

Last year, People confirmed DeGeneres had officially moved to the Cotswolds, where she and de Rossi quickly embraced their new community.

“Ellen was in England house-hunting in the beginning of October,” a source said. “She ended up finding a house that she loved and purchased it shortly after.”

DeGeneres’ lifestyle change came two years after The Ellen DeGeneres Show wrapped in May 2022, following allegations of a toxic workplace environment that surfaced in 2020.

The controversy began with a July 2020 BuzzFeed News report, where current and former employees anonymously shared troubling accounts, including claims of being penalized for taking medical leave, racial microaggressions, and fears of retaliation for raising complaints.

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia di Rossi relocated to the British countryside in 2024 ( Instagram / @ellendegeneres )

In May 2021, during an appearance on Today, DeGeneres addressed the fallout, telling Savannah Guthrie: “I really didn’t understand it; I still don’t understand it. It was too orchestrated; it was too coordinated.”

The comedian later reflected on her exit from the spotlight in her final Netflix comedy special, Ellen’s Last Stand…Up.

“Let me catch you up on what’s been going on with me since you last saw me,” she quipped. “I got chickens. Oh yeah, and I got kicked out of show business for being mean.”

Doubling down on her decision to leave fame behind, she declared, “This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done.”