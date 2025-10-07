Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rosie O’Donnell is taking steps to secure her Irish citizenship, much to the delight of Donald Trump’s White House.

O’Donnell fled the U.S. for Ireland in January with her youngest child, Clay, in response to Trump’s return to the White House. The decades-long feud between the former daytime talk show host and POTUS has only escalated in the months since, as Trump has repeatedly threatened to revoke O’Donnell’s U.S. citizenship.

Speaking to the Australian Daily Telegraph in a new interview, O’Donnell confirmed she is seeking to stay abroad.

“I am applying and about to be approved for my Irish citizenship as my grandparents were from there and that’s all you need,” she told the outlet. “It will be good to have my Irish citizenship, especially since Trump keeps threatening to take away mine.”

When approached for comment, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told The Independent: “What great news for America!”

open image in gallery Rosie O’Donnell has applied for Irish citizenship amid her ongoing feud with Trump ( Getty Images )

O’Donnell and Trump have been feuding for ages, though tensions continue to mount amid Trump’s repeated threats to revoke the comedian’s American citizenship. O’Donnell even revealed last month that she missed her daughter’s graduation from the University of Delaware earlier this year due to the feud.

Trump, 79, recently used social media to post a distorted photograph of the star and claim: “We are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship.”

In response to Trump’s post threatening to take away her citizenship, O’Donnell wrote on Instagram: “Banishing me again? Logan Roy would be proud,” in a reference to Brian Cox’s media mogul in Succession.

The president made similar comments about O’Donnell’s citizenship on Truth Social in July.

open image in gallery Trump has made repeated threats to revoke O’Donnell’s U.S. citizenship ( Getty Images )

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” he wrote. “She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

It didn’t take long for O’Donnell to respond.

She posted a photo of Trump with the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein to Instagram, and wrote: “Hey Donald –you’re rattled again? 18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours.”

She continued: “You want to revoke my citizenship? Go ahead and try, King Joffrey with a tangerine spray tan.”

Touching briefly on her relationship with the current president back in March, she said: “I knew that it would really tax me emotionally to have to do that [live in Trump’s America]. So I'm very happy that we made the decision that we made.”

O’Donnell said that it is “heartbreaking to see what's happening politically” in the United States but thanked the people of Ireland for welcoming her. “It's been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I'm very grateful.”