Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Funny Girl star Barbra Streisand has revealed she has no idea whether or not she ever had sex with Bonnie and Clyde actor Warren Beatty, who denied having 12,775 sexual partners over his lifetime in 2010.

The 83-year-old star, who is married to Catch Me if You Can actor James Brolin, admitted she has no memory of any intimate relations that many have occurred between her and Beatty in the years prior, despite sleeping “in a bed” with him.

Streisand told The New Yorker: “I know I slept in the bed with him, but I can’t remember if we actually had penetration. I swear to God, I can’t. There are certain things I block out.”

When the interviewer suggested Beatty would remember “one way or another”, Streisand responded: “I know we’re still friends.

“Every year on my birthday, he calls me and we have a wonderful talk about our lives, our children, and so forth. So we’re still friends. I met him when I was 15 years old, and he was 21, I think.”

The pair first crossed paths while working on a summertime production of A Hatful of Rain at the Clinton Playhouse in Connecticut in 1958, where Beatty would ask Streisand to cue him on his lines.

“If that was a come-on, I missed it entirely,” she wrote in her 2023 memoir, My Name Is Barbra.

open image in gallery Barbra Streisand has said she can't remember if she had sex with Warren Beatty ( Getty )

In her book, the “Evergreen” hitmaker recalled a telephone conversation between her and Beatty where he referenced their former relationship while they were talking about politics.

“He said, ‘I remember why we broke up,’” she wrote. “I said, ‘When were we together?’ Then I hung up and asked myself, ‘Did I sleep with Warren?’ I kind of remember. I guess I did. Probably once.”

Back in 2010, film writer Peter Biskind estimated Beatty had slept with 12,775 women in the unauthorised biography Star: How Warren Beatty Seduced America. The actor’s lawyer, Bertram Fields, subsequently issued a statement denying the “false assertions”.

open image in gallery Beatty aged 25 in 1962 ( Getty )

The 88-year-old star, who has been married to actor Annette Bening since 1992, previously had public relationships with a slew of Hollywood A-listers, including Jane Fonda, Joan Collins, Dianne Keaton and Madonna.

Addressing the claims he’d slept with thousands of women in an interview in 2016, Beatty said: “Think about it, sleeping with 12,775 people… That would mean not just that there were multiple people a day, but that there was no repetition.”