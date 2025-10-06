Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter give verdict on potential Bill & Ted 4

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bill & Ted stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter have revealed whether they’d be interested in making a fourth movie in the time-hopping sci-fi franchise.

The pair are currently starring together in Jamie Lloyd’s production of Samuel Beckett’s existentialist classic Waiting For Godot on Broadway.

They first appeared together in Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure in 1989, playing a pair of slacker high school students who use a time-traveling phone box to help them prepare a presentation for their history class.

In the 1991 sequel Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, which was partly inspired by Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal, the pair faced off against death itself. They returned for another sequel, Bill & Ted: Face the Music, in 2020.

Asked by Variety whether they could make a fourth film in the series after their run on Broadway ends early next year, Reeves said emphatically: “Yes and yes.”

Winter added that their long working relationship has proved beneficial for their take on Beckett, saying: “Jamie remarked that our friendship, our history together, really suits the play because of the friendship and connection that two characters have.”

When the first Bill & Ted film turned 30 in 2019, The Independent’s Ed Power described the cult comedy as “pathologically silly” and “surprisingly influential.”

The most recent film in the franchise, Bill & Ted Face The Music, was well received by critics.

In a four-star review for The Independent, film critic Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “Can a song save the world? It’s the oddly profound question at the heart of the otherwise dopey, rambunctious Bill & Ted Face the Music. But that’s always been a part of the DNA of these films – an exquisite mix of philosophy, history, and the ‘woah, dude’ cant of two Californian slackers.

“Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, and its sequel Bogus Journey, didn’t stand out as the funniest, wittiest or even most original films of the late Eighties and early Nineties, but there was always a stirring earnestness to the adventures of Ted “Theodore” Logan (Keanu Reeves) and Bill S Preston, Esq (Alex Winter).

“As they rocketed through time, space and the afterlife, often with the aid of a rickety time-traveling phone booth, their motto of ‘be excellent to each other and party on, dudes’ became its own kind of escapism.

“If only life really were that simple. Bill & Ted Face the Music, a long-brewing third installment, doesn’t change a single ounce of this formula. It’s gloriously uncool, unmodern and uncynical.”