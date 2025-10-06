Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter give verdict on potential Bill & Ted 4

The two stars are currently appearing in ‘Waiting For Godot’ on Broadway

Kevin E G Perry
in Los Angeles
Monday 06 October 2025 17:52 EDT
Bill & Ted Face The Music trailer

Bill & Ted stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter have revealed whether they’d be interested in making a fourth movie in the time-hopping sci-fi franchise.

The pair are currently starring together in Jamie Lloyd’s production of Samuel Beckett’s existentialist classic Waiting For Godot on Broadway.

They first appeared together in Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure in 1989, playing a pair of slacker high school students who use a time-traveling phone box to help them prepare a presentation for their history class.

In the 1991 sequel Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, which was partly inspired by Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal, the pair faced off against death itself. They returned for another sequel, Bill & Ted: Face the Music, in 2020.

Asked by Variety whether they could make a fourth film in the series after their run on Broadway ends early next year, Reeves said emphatically: “Yes and yes.”

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves in 2020's
Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves in 2020’s (AP)

Winter added that their long working relationship has proved beneficial for their take on Beckett, saying: “Jamie remarked that our friendship, our history together, really suits the play because of the friendship and connection that two characters have.”

When the first Bill & Ted film turned 30 in 2019, The Independent’s Ed Power described the cult comedy as “pathologically silly” and “surprisingly influential.”

The most recent film in the franchise, Bill & Ted Face The Music, was well received by critics.

In a four-star review for The Independent, film critic Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “Can a song save the world? It’s the oddly profound question at the heart of the otherwise dopey, rambunctious Bill & Ted Face the Music. But that’s always been a part of the DNA of these films – an exquisite mix of philosophy, history, and the ‘woah, dude’ cant of two Californian slackers.

“Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, and its sequel Bogus Journey, didn’t stand out as the funniest, wittiest or even most original films of the late Eighties and early Nineties, but there was always a stirring earnestness to the adventures of Ted “Theodore” Logan (Keanu Reeves) and Bill S Preston, Esq (Alex Winter).

“As they rocketed through time, space and the afterlife, often with the aid of a rickety time-traveling phone booth, their motto of ‘be excellent to each other and party on, dudes’ became its own kind of escapism.

“If only life really were that simple. Bill & Ted Face the Music, a long-brewing third installment, doesn’t change a single ounce of this formula. It’s gloriously uncool, unmodern and uncynical.”

