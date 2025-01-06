Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jodie Foster heckled as she wins fifth Golden Globe

Star was interrupted with a playful jibe by her fellow nominee

Maira Butt
Monday 06 January 2025 03:15 EST
Comments
Sofia Vergara interrupts Jodie Foster acceptance speech at 2025 Golden Globes

Jodie Foster was treated to a surprising reaction from a fellow star as she collected her fifth Golden Globe Award on Sunday (5 January).

The 52-year-old American star won the Best Actress in a Limited Series prize for her role as police chief Liz Danvers in crime drama True Detective: Night Country.

It marked the actor’s 10th nomination and her fifth win. As that fact was announced by the host, her fellow category nominee, Griselda star Sofia Vergara, playfully shouted: “No! No! Not again! Give me one!”

Vergara was nominated for her role as “cocaine godmother”, Griselda Blanco in the Netflix series. She looked serious as the camera panned to her, before she broke out into a laugh.

Foster took the interruption in good humour as she joked: “I know, I know.”

The Silence of the Lambs star then went on to acknowledge Vergara in her acceptance speech as she said: “The greatest thing about being this age and being in this time is having a community of all these people, especially you, Sofia.”

She went on to thank her family, including a rare mention of her wife Alexandra Hedison, as well as “the indigenous people who share their stories with us”, adding: “They’ve changed my life, hopefully they will change yours.”

Foster collected her fifth Golden Globe
Foster collected her fifth Golden Globe (AFP via Getty Images)

Foster, who has two Oscar wins as well as numerous Golden Globes, previously won at the ceremony for her performances as lead actor in The Accused in 1989, The Silence of the Lambs in 1992, and as supporting actor in The Mauritanian in 2021. In 2013, she was honoured with the Cecil B DeMille Award, an honorary award by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment”.

Nominees were announced on 9 December, with divisive musical crime comedy Emilia Peréz leading the pack at 10 nominations, while Hulu’s The Bear dominated the TV categories.

On the night, it was FX’s Japan-set period drama Shogun that came out on top, winning all four awards it was nominated for.

Vergara playfully interrupted Foster’s acceptance speech
Vergara playfully interrupted Foster’s acceptance speech (AFP via Getty Images)

In the film categories, The Brutalist, which was hailed a “masterpiece” after its festival premiere, took home some of the biggest awards of the evening including Adrien Brody’s victory for Best Actor in a Drama.

Emilia Pérez, too, took home four awards including a surprise win in the Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy category.

