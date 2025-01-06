Jodie Foster heckled as she wins fifth Golden Globe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jodie Foster was treated to a surprising reaction from a fellow star as she collected her fifth Golden Globe Award on Sunday (5 January).

The 52-year-old American star won the Best Actress in a Limited Series prize for her role as police chief Liz Danvers in crime drama True Detective: Night Country.

It marked the actor’s 10th nomination and her fifth win. As that fact was announced by the host, her fellow category nominee, Griselda star Sofia Vergara, playfully shouted: “No! No! Not again! Give me one!”

Vergara was nominated for her role as “cocaine godmother”, Griselda Blanco in the Netflix series. She looked serious as the camera panned to her, before she broke out into a laugh.

Foster took the interruption in good humour as she joked: “I know, I know.”

The Silence of the Lambs star then went on to acknowledge Vergara in her acceptance speech as she said: “The greatest thing about being this age and being in this time is having a community of all these people, especially you, Sofia.”

She went on to thank her family, including a rare mention of her wife Alexandra Hedison, as well as “the indigenous people who share their stories with us”, adding: “They’ve changed my life, hopefully they will change yours.”

open image in gallery Foster collected her fifth Golden Globe ( AFP via Getty Images )

Foster, who has two Oscar wins as well as numerous Golden Globes, previously won at the ceremony for her performances as lead actor in The Accused in 1989, The Silence of the Lambs in 1992, and as supporting actor in The Mauritanian in 2021. In 2013, she was honoured with the Cecil B DeMille Award, an honorary award by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment”.

Sofia Vergara just leapt from her seat and shouted "No, no! Not again! Give me one!" as Jodie Foster got to the stage to accept her Golden Globe lol



(look at her in the bottom-left) pic.twitter.com/6X2txdBvbX — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 6, 2025

Nominees were announced on 9 December, with divisive musical crime comedy Emilia Peréz leading the pack at 10 nominations, while Hulu’s The Bear dominated the TV categories.

On the night, it was FX’s Japan-set period drama Shogun that came out on top, winning all four awards it was nominated for.

open image in gallery Vergara playfully interrupted Foster’s acceptance speech ( AFP via Getty Images )

In the film categories, The Brutalist, which was hailed a “masterpiece” after its festival premiere, took home some of the biggest awards of the evening including Adrien Brody’s victory for Best Actor in a Drama.

Emilia Pérez, too, took home four awards including a surprise win in the Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy category.