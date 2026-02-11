James Van Der Beek death latest: Tributes pour in for beloved Dawson’s Creek star after cancer diagnosis
Kimberly Van Der Beek announced the actor’s death Wednesday
James Van Der Beek’s death at 48 has prompted an outpouring of tributes from family, friends and fans after the news was announced Wednesday.
The Dawson’s Creek actor’s death comes after he revealed in November 2024 that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly, and their six children together. Kimberly wrote in a tribute on Instagram: “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”
Survived by six children
James Van Der Beek is survived by his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their two sons and four daughters together.
Melissa Joan Hart shares condolences
Actor Melissa Joan Hart shared an Instagram post remembering James Van Der Beek as a “truly a nice guy, a great father” and “wonderful actor.”
Van Der Beek shared hope for spring in last video
In the last video he posted to social media before his death, James Van Der Beek shared his hopes to focus on his goals in the springtime.
Chad Michael Murray remembers co-star
Actor Chad Michael Murray remembered his fellow ‘90s heartthrob in the comments of Kimberly’s Instagram post.
“Sending love and light to your beautiful family,” Murray wrote. “James was a giant. We’re so so so sorry for what you’re going through.
“His words, art and humanity inspired all of us – he inspired us to be better in all ways. God bless you guys.”
Murray and Van Der Beek were briefly co-stars when Van Der Beek guest starred in multiple episodes of One Tree Hill’s sixth season.
Paul Walter Hauser shares funds he raised for Van Der Beek's treatment
Actor Paul Walter Hauser shared an Instagram post showing that he raised over $14,000 on the app Cameo to help pay for James Van Der Beek’s cancer treatment.
“Love you, James,” the actor wrote. “I know you’re in Heaven being pampered with love. The Van Der Beeks will be in our daily prayers and we’ll be drumming up some money to support your beautiful family.”
He concluded, “Thanks for the body of work and for being one of the good guys.”
Walter Hauser, 39, announced last month on Instagram that he was raising money for Van Der Beek in response to the actor auctioning off his belongings to pay for his cancer treatment.
“James Van Der Beek started selling his old stuff from his past acting jobs to pay for his colorectal cancer treatments, and it didn’t sit well with me,” Walter Hauser wrote January 23. “I am an actor and father of 3 children, and I want them inheriting my trinkets/wardrobe/memorabilia someday.”
Sarah Michelle Gellar remembers actor
Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar commented on the Instagram post shared by James Van Der Beek’s family, “I’m so sad for your beautiful family.
“While James’ legacy will always live on, this is a huge loss to not just your family but the world. F*** Cancer.”
Family friend launches GoFundMe
A family friend of the Van Der Beeks has launched a GoFundMe to support Kimberly and their six children in the wake of James’s death.
So far, more than $97,000 has been raised of the fundraiser’s goal of $500,000.
“James Van Der Beek was a beloved husband, father, and friend who touched the lives of everyone around him,” the GoFundMe description says.
“After a long and courageous battle with cancer, James passed away on February 11, 2026 leaving behind his devoted wife, Kimberly, and their six wonderful children. Throughout his illness, the family faced not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care.
“In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future. The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds. They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time.”
The statement continued, “The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead. Your generosity will help cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education.
“Every donation, no matter the size, will help Kimberly and her family find hope and security as they rebuild their lives. Thank you for considering a gift to support them.”
Tributes pour in under wife's post
Celebrities and fans alike are sharing their heartbreak over James Van Der Beek’s death in the comments of his wife’s Instagram post.
Model Christie Brinkley commented on the post: “His kindness radiated, his love for his family was palpable it sparkled , everybody loved him. My most heartfelt condolences go out to his beautiful family he adored.”
“Man… life ain’t fair. God speed sir!” country singer Parker McCollum wrote.
Comedian Lauren Lapkus commented, “I’m so heartbroken to hear this. He was clearly such an incredible father and partner.”
Wife Kimberly Van Der Beek's tribute
Kimberly Van Der Beek paid tribute to her husband with a post on Instagram Wednesday, writing: “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace.
“There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”
James Van Der Beek dies aged 48
The Dawson’s Creek star has died, less than two years after he revealed he had privately been receiving treatment for stage 3 colorectal cancer.
Read more here:
James Van Der Beek death: Dawson’s Creek actor dies aged 48
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks