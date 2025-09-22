James Van Der Beek to skip Dawson’s Creek reunion event due to ‘stomach viruses’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Van Der Beek shared on Sunday that he will not be joining the Dawson’s Creek reunion due to multiple stomach viruses, and will be replaced by Hamilton writer and star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The Dawson's Creek Class Reunion, which was announced earlier in August this year and is being organised to raise money for the the charity F Cancer, will feature a live charity reading of the first episode by Dawson’s Creek stars Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, and Joshua Jackson, who all shot to fame on the teen series.

The cast is primarily reuniting to show their support for Van Der Beek after he shared his stage three colorectal cancer diagnosis last year.

Van Der Beek played protagonist Dawson Leery on the hit show. Williams, who has received five Oscar nominations since the finale, played his love interest Jen Lindley, Batman Begins star Holmes played Joey Potter while Fringe’s Jackson played Pacey Witter.

On Sunday, Van Der Beek posted a message on his Instagram, to share that he had contracted “two stomach viruses”, which would leave him unable to show up for the reunion.

“This is the evening I’d been looking forward to MOST since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together, way back in January. So you can imagine how gutted I was when two stomach viruses conspired to knock me out of commission and keep me grounded at the worst possible moment,” he wrote.

“Despite every effort… I won’t get to be there. I won’t get to stand on that stage and thank every soul in the theatre for showing up for me, and against cancer, when I needed it most.”

However, Pulitzer, Tony, and Emmy-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda will be taking over for the one-night-only live reading, he shared.

“But I DO have an understudy. A ridiculously overqualified replacement who would have been #1 on my wishlist (had I ever dreamed he’d be available). Someone my kids would definitely consider an upgrade over me. Plus, he already knows how to get to the theatre. So that’s convenient.

“The role of ‘Dawson’, usually played by James Van Der Beek…will be played by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Can’t believe I just got to type that. Everyone please enjoy all the love in that room. Shine some on my family. I will be beaming and receiving from afar in a bed in Austin.”

The show’s creator Kevin Williamson is co-producing the event alongside Jason Moore, who directed several episodes. Moore will direct the reading set to take place at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City, held in collaboration with the charity F Cancer.

Released in 1998, the show, following the relationships of childhood friends, had a significant impact on television at the time and launched a golden era of teen dramas. It ran for five seasons, ending in 2003.

The original cast of 'Dawson's Creek' in 2000; James Van Der Beek shared on Sunday that he will not be joining the Dawson’s Creek reunion due to multiple stomach viruses ( Getty Images )

Earlier this year, Van Der Beek opened up about living with stage three colorectal cancer, two years after being diagnosed.

After noting that he was “feeling great,” he described how cancer has “been a journey” for him.

“There are just so many ups and downs, and so many unknowns. Cancer, I call it a full-time job,” he said on an episode of Today.

He said that since there weren’t any “warning signs” leading up to his diagnosis, he’s urging people to get screened even if they don’t have symptoms.

Colorectal cancer is a type of cancer that starts in either the colon or the rectum, which are both parts of the large intestine in the body’s digestive system.

During an interview with People in November, after revealing his diagnosis, he explained what led him to get screened for cancer, which was ultimately a symptom he’d missed.

“I’d always associated cancer with age and with unhealthy, sedentary lifestyles,” Van Der Beek said. “But I was in amazing cardiovascular shape. I tried to eat healthy – or as far as I knew it at the time.”

During the summer of 2023, he cut coffee from his diet, thinking it was the reason for his irregular bowel movements. However, when this did not change his symptoms, he went to the hospital.

“Then the gastroenterologist said – in his most pleasant bedside manner – that it was cancer,” he said at the time.

“I think I went into shock.... The trickiest thing is there are so many unknowns with cancer. You think, ‘How do I fix this? Is this healing me? Is this hurting me? Is this working? Is it coming back?’ As someone who likes answers, not knowing is one of the hardest things,” he continued.