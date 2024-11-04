Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek diagnosed with cancer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

James Van Der Beek has been diagnosed with cancer.

The actor, 47, shot to fame playing the lead role in teen drama Dawson’s Creek, which ran between 1998 and 2003.

In a statement to People, Van Der Beek said: “I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family.”

He added: “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

Colorectal cancer is a type of cancer which starts in either the colon or the rectum, which are both part of the large intestine in the body’s digestive system.

Van Der Beek shares six children with his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah.

James Van Der Beek attending a charity event in Park City, Utah in April 2023 ( Getty Images for Operation Smile )

In December, Van Der Beek is scheduled to appear in the charity special The Real Full Monty, which will feature a number of male celebrities stripping down to raise awareness for prostate, testicular, and colorectal cancer testing and research.

The special will also feature actor Taye Diggs, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and Dancing with the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli.

The event is inspired by the Oscar-nominated 1997 film The Full Monty as well as a series of British charity television special events that have run since 2017.

In 2022, Van Der Beek opened up about his family’s path to healing after he and his wife Kimberly suffered two devastating pregnancy losses.

On Instagram, he shared an emotional post in which he recounted the story of two family road trips to the same place, alongside two moving photos overlooking the same river.

The first snap was taken shortly after his wife, Kimberly, 40, had her first miscarriage in November 2019. The second, in which Van Der Beek can be seen carrying the pair’s newborn son, Jeremiah, on his back, was captured in August 2022.

“Pic #1 we had just lost a baby 18 weeks into pregnancy and almost lost @vanderkimberly in the process,” the actor began the caption underneath the family snaps.

After reflecting on the emotional journey that had taken place between the two photos, he concluded the post with a message of support to his fans, writing: “Whatever you’re going through… if you can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel, or even know where to look for it… I invite you to not underestimate the power of a little change of environment… and of taking the time to sit exactly where you’re at.”