Busy Philipps teases potential Dawson’s Creek reunion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Busy Philipps has responded to ongoing rumors of a potential Dawson’s Creek reunion, saying that she feels like “2025 is our year.”

During an appearance on The View’s Friday episode, Philipps, 45, who joined the popular drama in season five, was asked by host Alyssa Farah Griffin if fans could ever expect a future reunion.

“I really hope so,” the Girls5eva star said. “I feel like 2025 is our year... getting the gang back together.”

Philipps revealed that she had gotten “together not too long ago” with co-stars Michelle Williams and Katie Holmes.

“And I know James [Van Der Beek] was here in December,” she added, “and with his cancer diagnosis, it sorta of rocked everybody. As that happens in friend groups when that happens.

But “I would really love to see it this year,” Philipps said of a reunion. “You guys would come; would anyone come?” The audience and hosts all responded with resounding applause.

open image in gallery Busy Philipps appeared on 'The View,' where she said she 'really' hopes a 'Dawson's Creek' reunion will happen ( ABC )

Van Der Beek, who starred as the titular wannabe filmmaker Dawson Leery in the six-season series, announced in November 2024 that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer the year prior.

“I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family,” he said in a statement at the time. “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

open image in gallery Cast of 'Dawson's Creek' season three photographed in 2000 ( Getty Images )

The next month, the actor gave a health update during a Good Morning America interview, saying: “Physically, I’m great. I’m feeling really good emotionally. You know, it’s a lot.”

He later appeared on The View, revealing the reason he doesn’t allow his six children — whom he shares with his second wife, producer Kimberly Van Der Beek — to watch Dawson’s Creek.

“It’s a great show, I love the show, and I think other kids can watch it,” he said. “I just don’t think my kids need to watch their dad pretend to go through puberty. That’s my stance on it.”

Dawson’s Creek ran from 1998 to 2003. It starred Van Der Beek, Williams, Holmes, and Joshua Jackson as its main cast. The series followed two childhood best friends, Dawson and Joey Potter (Holmes), through the different stages of adolescence. Their friendship is eventually tested when they both start relationships with different people, Jen Lindley (Williams) and Pacey Witter (Jackson).

Philipps was introduced in the fifth season of the show as a recurring character, Audrey Liddell, Joey’s college roommate. She was then promoted to a series regular in the show’s final season six.