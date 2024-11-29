James Van Der Beek reflects on ‘tough year’ after cancer diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

James Van Der Beek, who announced earlier this month that he had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer, reflected on the “new relationship I have to my body” and shared how thankful he was for his family.

The actor, 47, first shot to fame playing the lead role in the teenage drama Dawson’s Creek which aired between 1998 and 2003.

He posted a picture with his family on Instagram and added a caption about a “tough year”, and the lessons he learned through it.

“It’s been a tough year,” the actor wrote, “and I’m thankful for all of it. For the giant life redirect cancer has placed in my path. For the gift of knowing what it feels like to have friends come through on such a profound level, and in ways I never would have been able to ask for had I not been going through it. I’m grateful for this new relationship I have to my body, and what I feed it.

“I’m grateful to each and every one of you who has reached out and sent good vibes and prayers. It all lands and makes a difference.”

Colorectal cancer starts in either the colon or the rectum.

“And I’m more grateful than ever to my superhuman wife who has shown up on levels I never knew possible. Who has shown me what unconditional love is and the magic that comes from that. I am in awe of you,” he wrote. “And of course, I’m beyond thankful for the little blond army of hearts who keep me present, active, and inspired just by being you. I love you guys beyond.”

Van Der Beek has six children with wife Kimberly.

Earlier this month, the actor shared the symptoms he had missed before getting his diagnosis. The star said he cut coffee from his diet last summer thinking it was the reason for his irregular bowel movements. When this did not improve his symptoms, he went to the hospital.

“Then the gastroenterologist said — in his most pleasant bedside manner — that it was cancer,” Van Der Beek said.

In December, Van Der Beek is scheduled to appear in the charity specialThe Real Full Monty, which will feature a number of male celebrities stripping down to raise awareness about prostate, testicular, and colorectal cancer testing and research.

The special is also set to feature actor Taye Diggs, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and Dancing with the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli.

The event is inspired by the Oscar-nominated 1997 film The Full Monty as well as a series of British charity television special events that have run since 2017.