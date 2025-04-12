F1 Bahrain GP LIVE: Qualifying start time and schedule with Lewis Hamilton eyeing shock pole position
Follow all the build-up with McLaren the favourites ahead of qualifying at the Bahrain International Circuit
F1 returns to Sakhir this weekend for the Bahrain Grand Prix and round four of the 2025 F1 season.
Lando Norris saw his championship lead cut to one point after Max Verstappen’s brilliant victory in Japan last time out, with the McLaren driver forced to settle for second ahead of his teammate Oscar Piastri.
It was another difficult weekend for Ferrari in Suzuka, short of pace compared to the frontrunners, with Charles Leclerc finishing in fourth and Lewis Hamilton down in seventh, though the Brit hinted that a change is forthcoming to the SF-25 car.
Now, the grid returns to Bahrain - where pre-season testing took place in February - for the second race in the Asian triple-header. Verstappen won last year’s race in Bahrain, leading home a Red Bull one-two.
Follow live updates from the Bahrain Grand Prix with The Independent - qualifying starts at 5pm (BST).
Bahrain GP start times and weekend schedule:
All times BST
Saturday 12 April
- Qualifying: 5pm
Sunday 13 April
- Race: 4pm
Lando Norris leads the world championship by one point to Max Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton ‘excited’ as Ferrari upgrade looks to kick-start F1 season in Bahrain
“We’ve got an upgrade this weekend, I’m excited,” he said on media day in Bahrain.
“We should hopefully have a bit more downforce. I’m not feeling a huge amount of issues, we lack overall performance at the moment pace-wise.
“Hopefully we take a step this weekend. From my side, it’s rear-end – and that’s it.”
F1 constructor standings after the first three races:
1. McLaren - 111 points
2. Mercedes - 75 points
3. Red Bull - 61 points
4. Ferrari - 35 points
5. Williams - 19 points
6. Haas - 15 points
7. Aston Martin - 10 points
8. Racing Bulls - 7 points
9. Sauber - 6 points
10. Alpine - 0 points
McLaren boss admits there is ‘a lot of work to do’ to beat Max Verstappen in F1 title race
“When you have these indications from the track then maybe it reinforces the message that we do have to keep working well together,” said team principal Andrea Stella after the Japan GP.
“Because before it becomes an internal business only, I think there is quite a lot of work to do to clear some of the competitors.
“We don’t need these kinds of reminders because we talk about this every Thursday and Sunday of every race weekend. We are here first of all to beat the other teams and put McLaren in a very strong position.
“When McLaren is in a strong position that is the best position for the two drivers to pursue their aspirations. That is very clear to the team and very clear to the drivers.”
F1 driver standings after three races:
2. Max Verstappen – 61 points
3. Oscar Piastri – 49 points
4. George Russell –45 points
5. Kimi Antonelli – 30 points
6. Charles Leclerc – 20 points
7. Alex Albon – 18 points
9. Esteban Ocon – 10 points
10. Lance Stroll – 10 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points
13. Isack Hadjar – 4 points
12. Ollie Bearman – 5 points
15. Carlos Sainz – 1 point
16. Pierre Gasly – 0 points
17. Liam Lawson – 0 points
18. Jack Doohan – 0 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points
20. Fernando Alonso – 0 points
