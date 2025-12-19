James Van Der Beek addresses concerns over his appearance at Dawson’s Creek reunion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Van Der Beek has opened up about his sudden weight loss after his virtual appearance at the Dawson’s Creek reunion in September drew concern from fans.

The actor appeared on the Today show Friday, a week after he dropped out of his scheduled slot on the NBC morning show due to contracting conjunctivitis from his daughter.

Speaking to Today’s Craig Melvin, Van Der Beek — who announced his diagnosis with stage three colorectal cancer in November last year — revealed his absence from the teen drama reunion was “not cancer-related.”

The actor said he was “hit with some stomach bugs,” which caused him to lose weight, while admitting cancer amplifies other illnesses.

“I feel much, much better than I did a couple months ago,” Van Der Beek said in the interview at his ranch in Texas.

James Van Der Beek spoke about his cancer journey on the 'Today' show Friday ( NBC )

“It’s been a longer journey than I ever thought it would be. It’s required more of me — more patience, more discipline, more strength than I knew I had. I knew I was strong. I didn't know I was this strong. But I feel good,” he told Melvin.

Last month, Kimberly commented on a photo of her husband wearing his jersey from the 1999 film Varsity Blues, saying he was “bouncing back.”

Best known for playing the titular Dawson Leery on beloved teen drama Dawson’s Creek from 1998 to 2003, Van Der Beek missed a live read-through of the series’ pilot episode at the September reunion.

In his virtual appearance, he thanked fans for buying tickets to the fundraising event, which his co-star Michelle Williams had organized to support him.

