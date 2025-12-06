Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Van Der Beek did not attend his scheduled appearance on the Today show Friday morning.

The Dawson’s Creek alum was slated to give an exclusive interview about his cancer journey during the episode, according to a press release shared by NBCUniversal News Group.

Van Der Beek was first diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer in November 2024.

Later on Friday, Van Der Beek addressed his absence from the morning show, sharing a photo of him and his daughter on Instagram.

“Tell me you have kids without telling me you have kids,” the actor wrote over the photo. “Having to postpone a @today show appearance because of pink eye.”

Van Der Beek shares daughters Olivia, 15, Annabel, 11, Emilia, 9, and Gwendolyn, 6, and sons Joshua, 13, and Jeremiah, 2, with his wife Kimberly.

open image in gallery James Van Der Beek revealed the reason for his absence was pink eye ( James Van Der Beek/Instagram )

open image in gallery The ‘Dawson’s Creek’ alum announced his stage three colorectal cancer diagnosis in November 2024 ( Getty Images )

“Sorry @today @craigmelvinnbc for having to push,” he continued in the post. “Pink eye(s) almost cleared up. See you Dec. 17.”

Conjunctivitis, or pink eye as it’s commonly known, is one of the “most common and treatable eye conditions,” but it is “very contagious,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The actor first came forward with his cancer diagnosis in an interview with People magazine last year.

“I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family,” he told the publication.

He added: “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

open image in gallery Kimberely Van Der Beek recently shared a promising health update about her husband ( Getty Images )

Colorectal cancer is a type of cancer that starts in either the colon or the rectum, which are both parts of the large intestine in the body’s digestive system.

Last month, Kimberly commented on a photo of her husband wearing his jersey from the 1999 film Varsity Blues, saying he was “bouncing back.”

Best known for playing the titular Dawson Leery on beloved teen drama Dawson’s Creek from 1998 to 2003, Van Der Beek was recently forced to pull out of a cast reunion due to illness, missing a live read-through of the series’ pilot episode.

He made a virtual appearance, however, thanking fans for buying tickets to the fundraising event that actor Michelle Williams organized to support him.

The actor last appeared on Today in July, where he told the hosts he was “feeling great” and opened up about his cancer “journey.”

“There are just so many ups and downs, and so many unknowns. Cancer, I call it a full-time job,” he said on the show.

He urged viewers to get screened for colorectal cancer, even if they don’t have any symptoms, since he had no “warning signs” before his diagnosis.

According to the American Cancer Society, people at average risk of colorectal cancer should start regular screenings at age 45. Those with an increased risk of cancer should start screenings even earlier.