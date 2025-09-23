Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Van Der Beek was forced to bow out of the Dawson’s Creek reunion charity event at the last minute due to health issues — but that didn’t stop him from making a surprise virtual appearance.

The 48-year-old actor, who last year announced his Stage 3 colorectal cancer diagnosis, was originally scheduled to join his castmates for a special reading of the pilot episode Monday night in New York City.

But the day before the event, he posted to Instagram, sharing that he would not be able to attend because “two stomach viruses conspired to knock me out of commission.”

“Despite every effort… I won’t get to be there. I won’t get to stand on that stage and thank every soul in the theater for showing up for me, and against cancer, when I needed it most,” he wrote, revealing his titular character of Dawson would instead be read by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Still, in spite of his illness, Van Der Beek made a special appearance in a pre-recorded clip that played on the screen.

open image in gallery James Van Der Beek appeared virtually at the ‘Dawson’s Creek’ reunion less than a year after he announced his Stage 3 colorectal cancer diagnosis ( Social media )

In the video, he introduced his replacement, Hamilton star and creator Miranda, and thanked fans for buying tickets to the event, which was put together by Michelle Williams in support of Van Der Beek, amid his cancer diagnosis.

Despite Van Der Beek’s absence, his wife, Kimberly, and their six children flew out to New York City to attend, explaining on Instagram that it “was important to him we come!!”

The evening saw the original cast, including Williams, Katie Holmes, Busy Philipps, Joshua Jackson, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, and Meredith Monroe, reunite on stage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre to perform a live reading of the show’s 1998 debut episode to raise money for the F Cancer charity and Van Der Beek.

open image in gallery Van Der Beek said he was ‘gutted’ to have to miss the event after contracting two stomach viruses ( Getty Images )

Jason Moore, who directed several episodes of the show, returned to direct the event, which he co-produced with series creator Kevin Williamson.

Van Der Beek played protagonist Dawson Leery on the six-season drama, which ran from 1998 to 2003. Williams played his love interest, Jen Lindley, Holmes played Joey Potter, while Jackson played Pacey Witter.

During an interview on the Today show earlier this year, Van Der Beek opened up about living with stage 3 colorectal cancer.

Noting that he was “feeling great,” he described how cancer has “been a journey” for him.

“There are just so many ups and downs, and so many unknowns,” he said. “Cancer, I call it a full-time job.”