Kimberly Van Der Beek has shared an update as her husband, James Van Der Beek, continues to navigate a stage three cancer diagnosis.

After the Dawson’s Creek star, 48, shared a video of himself playing with a football and wearing his jersey from the 1999 film Varsity Blues to help raise money for his cancer treatment, his wife celebrated the accomplishment in the comments.

“You're a wizard,” Kimberly, 43, wrote. “Bouncing back baby!!”

The video showed off James sporting the jersey, featuring his character’s name, Moxon, and spinning a football on his finger while tossing it around.

The actor is selling merchandise from his most iconic roles, including autographed versions of the jersey he wore in the video, to raise money for his treatment and to support other cancer patients.

open image in gallery James Van Der Beek is selling autographed jerseys from his 1999 movie 'Varsity Blues' ( Instagram/@vanderjames )

“By popular demand! My favorite jersey. Maybe it was all fun plays we got run in the football sequences for the away games… but I always loved putting on the varsity whites,” James captioned the Instagram post, referring to his role in the hit coming-of-age drama.

“Last year when I released the Blues jersey, I was blown away by the love and support I received from all of you. It has meant more than I can ever express. I hope you enjoy this one as much as the original. For me, every jersey I sign is a magical full-circle moment.”

He then thanked his fans for “making this jersey mean something far bigger than a movie,” adding: “Proceeds go directly toward helping with treatment and supporting families walking the same path.” Non-autographed jerseys are available on his website for $40, while signed merchandise costs $80.

The father of six announced last year that he was diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer, which starts in either the colon or the rectum, and had been “privately dealing with this diagnosis.”

open image in gallery James and Kimberly Van Der Beek have been married since 2010 ( Getty )

open image in gallery James Van Der Beek played Dawson Leery in hit drama series 'Dawson's Creek' ( Getty Images )

A month after he announced his cancer diagnosis, James fought back tears in a TV interview while speaking about the support from his wife, who he married in 2010.

“I'm someone who always in the past tried to do everything for everybody and never asked for help myself, and this has put me in a position of having to ask for help and having to receive help,” he said.

James, best known for playing the titular Dawson Leery on iconic teen drama Dawson’s Creek from 1998 to 2003, was recently forced to pull out of a cast reunion due to illness, missing a live read through of the series’ pilot episode.

He made a virtual appearance at the event and thanked fans for buying tickets to the fundraising event, which actor Michelle Williams put together to support James.