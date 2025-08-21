Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The cast of Dawson’s Creek have reunited to show their support for the series’ lead star James Van Der Beek after he was diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer last year.

On 22 September, Van Der Beek will be joined for a live charity reading of the first episode by Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson, who all shot to fame on the teen series.

The show’s creator Kevin Williamson will co-produce the event alongside Jason Moore, who directed several episodes. Moore will direct the reading set to take place at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City, held in collaboration with the charity F Cancer.

Williamson said he was “excited” to reunite the cast for a “special night” as he reflected on the impact the show had on him.

“Dawson's Creek changed my life. What began as a personal story about a young man and his friends navigating their way through the challenges of life became so much more than I ever dreamed,” he said.

“It created an enduring fandom and legacy all over the world. I am so honoured to be a part of it and to support our beautiful friend, James, as we continue to navigate our way through life and its many challenges.”

Released in 1998, the show, following the relationships of childhood friends, had a significant impact on television at the time and launched a golden era of teen dramas. It ran for five seasons, ending in 2003.

Van Der Beek played protagonist Dawson Leery on the hit show. Williams, who has received five Oscar nominations since the finale, played his love interest Jen Lindley, Batman Begins star Holmes played Joey Potter while Joshua Jackson (Fringe) played Pacey Witter.

The group will be joined for the live reading by actors Mary-Margaret Humes, who played Dawson’s mother Gail Leery, as well as Busy Phillips, John Wesley Shipp, Nina Repeta, Meredith Monroe, Kerr Smith and Mary Beth Peil.

The show launched a golden era of teen dramas ( Channel 4 )

“We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with the cast of Dawson's Creek to emphasize the importance of routine cancer screenings and being your own biggest health advocate,” said Dr Heather Kun, CEO of F Cancer.

“Cancer screening is crucial because it can detect certain cancers at an early stage before symptoms appear, significantly improving outcomes and saving lives.”

Van Der Beek spoke about the symptoms he experienced shortly before his diagnosis.

“I’d always associated cancer with age and with unhealthy, sedentary lifestyles,” the actor told People. “But I was in amazing cardiovascular shape. I tried to eat healthy – or as far as I knew it at the time.”

The star associated his irregular bowel movements with coffee and cut it from his diet in the summer of 2023. However, when his symptoms did not change, he went to the hospital where he was diagnosed with the condition.