The 7 colon cancer symptoms to look out for early

Colon cancer rates are rising in the U.S. among adults under the age of 50.

Nearly double the number of young adults are diagnosed with colorectal cancer today compared to just a decade ago, according to the American Cancer Society, and the average age of people who develop the disease has fallen from 72 years old.

“Now it’s 67,” Dr. Y. Nancy You, a colorectal cancer specialist at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, told the National Institutes of Health.

This year, doctors expect 107,000 new colon cancer cases and nearly 53,000 deaths. Currently the No. 2 cancer killer, the Colon Cancer Coalition says colorectal cancer is expected to become the leading cause of cancer deaths among young American adults by 2030.

Most people only recognize signs of colon cancer when it has spread. So, how do you know if you might be at risk? There are seven symptoms oncologists wants people to look out for, and early detection could save your life.

open image in gallery Colon cancer is being diagnosed more frequently in young American adults. There are several symptoms say Americans should look out for ( Getty Images for Fight Colorectal Cancer )

Blood in your stool

Having blood in the stool is a common sign that there’s something wrong. However, hemorrhoids can also cause this alarming symptom.

Because of that, it’s “often overlooked, especially in younger people,” Dr. Kayla Bassett, a colon and rectal surgeon at Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute, said in a statement.

A painful stomach

Persistent abdominal pain caused by cramps or gas can also be a symptom and may require a trip to the emergency room.

“If you’re consistently experiencing abdominal pain, discomfort or bloating after eating, it could signal a deeper issue that needs to be checked out by your medical team,” Hartford HealthCare says.

Losing weight without trying

Patients may not link unexplained weight loss to colon cancer, as it is also a sign of an autoimmune disease, heart failure, diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, and more than a dozen other conditions.

But, among cancer patients, it is often the result of cancer cells that consume the body’s energy, according to fightcolorectalcancer.org.

“If colorectal cancer is the specific cause of your weight loss, this may be due to the tumor blocking the colon or intestinal tract, preventing proper nutrient absorption,” the site says.

If you lose 10 pounds or more over the course of six months or fewer, talk to a doctor, UnityPoint Health advises.

Chronic fatigue

We all feel tired. In fact, more than three million Americans struggle with chronic fatigue syndrome: an illness characterized by bone-deep exhaustion that’s not eased by rest.

But, fatigue can be a sign that cancerous tumors are bleeding into the digestive tract, according to Tri-City Medical Center.

“Fatigue is the most common and least definitive of symptoms associated with colon cancer,” the center says.

open image in gallery Millions of Americans experience chronic fatigue and anemia. But the conditions can also be a sign of colon cancer ( Getty Images for Fight Colorectal Cancer )

Pencil-thin stool and a change in bowl habits

Stool that is irregularly skinny may be a sign of an obstruction in the colon, like a tumor.

People who have skinny poop for more than a week should see a doctor.

Experiencing diarrhea or constipation more frequently may also be a cause for concern.

Anemia

Anemia is a common condition that occurs when your blood has low levels of the red blood cells that carry oxygen throughout your body.

Around three million Americans live with anemia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It can be a symptom of colon cancer because tumors cause chronic blood loss, the Endoscopy Center of St. Thomas says.

Trouble passing gas

Feeling full and bloated without any relief may be a warning sign.

Most people fart up to 21 times per day, fightcolorectalcancer.org says. But, obstructions in the colon, such as cancer, can hinder this ability.

“If you can’t fart, or if you have a persistent feeling of fullness or stomach cramping, talk to a doctor,” the site advises.