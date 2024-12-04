I’m a Celebrity viewers left infuriated over ‘bonkers’ twist

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! viewers have been left furious by Ant and Dec’s surprise revelation about the selection of this year’s finalists.

During Wednesday night’s episode (4 December), the hosts announced that the eight remaining contestants would compete in the Arcade of Agony challenge, and that no public vote would be taking place during the episode.

They revealed that the winners of the Arcade of Agony challenge will secure a “Ticket to Cyclone” – a place in the coveted Celebrity Cyclone challenge and immunity from the next two public votes.

This will determine who will be the four finalists, which marks a change from last year’s competition that saw the finalists selected by a public vote.

One viewer branded the change in rules as “reality TV manipulation”, writing on X/Twitter: “Immunity for 2 vote offs at this point is absolutely bonkers. It pretty much also guarantees a place in the final too. Reality TV manipulation.”

Another added: “So we don’t get to vote for who the four finalists will be??”

“This feels rigged,” one person wrote, as another said: “They’ve ruined Cyclone.”

The change comes after the elimination of BBC presenter Melvin Odoom, who left camp during Tuesday night’s show.

“I was ready to go but it’s been a really wild experience,” the broadcaster admitted during a sit down interview with Ant and Dec, before praising the strong friendships he has formed in the camp, singling out his bonds with Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse and McFly’s Danny Jones.

“She was like my sister in there, she had my back at all times,” he said of his friendship with Mabuse.

His departure follows N Dubz star and former X Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos’s shock exit on Monday (2 December).

In a post-exit interview on ITV’s Lorraine, Contostavlos suggested that some friendships between the campmates might not last once the show is over, telling the presenter: “A lot of people were being very pally pally but the real test will be when everyone is out.

“Will they make the effort to send texts in the group chat? Will they do the four hour drives to see each other? And so the test of the friendships begins now or in a week’s time.”

Loose Women star Jane Moore and McCullough were the first and second contestants to leave the jungle.

The eliminations will continue throughout the week ahead of the finale on Sunday (8 December), which will see one of the remaining stars crowned king or queen of the jungle, following in the footsteps of last year’s winner, footballer Jill Scott.

New episodes of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! air nightly at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX