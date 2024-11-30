I’m a Celebrity evicts first star of the series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

I’m a Celebrity has evicted its first star contestant of the 2024 series.

After almost two weeks of watching stars from Reverend Richard Coles to Coleen Rooney in the jungle, the public were able to vote to save their favourite campmate from the first elimination.

Broadcasting live on Friday night (29 November), hosts Ant and Dec revealed that the first celebrity to leave the show was journalist and Loose Women star Jane Moore.

Reacting to the news, she said: “Hard work does not get rewarded, let’s put it that way.”

After leaving camp and meeting Ant and Dec, she gave them a “soggy hug” and said the experience had been “weird and magical”, adding: “People say it’s the best experience of their lives but I wouldn’t say that with all the rain!”

The hosts also chatted to her about the “one point of contention” from while she was on the ITV show, in which Moore accuses former boxer Barry McGuigan of ageism and misogyny over giving her the chore of washing up at camp.

At the time, she had complained: “It seems much like the 1950s!” She later insisted that she was just “winding him up”.

“I wasn’t pleased about that to be honest,” she told the hosts in her exit interview.

Jane Moore on ‘I’m a Celeb' ( ITV/Shutterstock )

Moore said she would like to see the “quiet hardworkers” like Melvin Odoom and Coleen Rooney win the series. “They’re not flamboyant but they’re solid.”

Leaving the show, Moore was greeted by her daughter, who hugged and kissed her and shouted: “You smell!”

Also on Friday night’s episode, Coleen Rooney opened up about her miscarriages and the impact they had her on her husband, former Manchester United striker Wayne.

Moore followed in the footsteps of fellow Loose Women panellists Janet Street-Porter, Frankie Bridge and Charlene White in going on the show. Moore, who first appeared on the ITV panel show in 1999, had said she thought her role in camp would be as a “shoulder to cry on”.

I’m a Celebrity continues tomorrow night at 9pm on ITV.