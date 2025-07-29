Anne Burrell fans ‘shocked’ by ‘5-second tribute’ to late star during Worst Cooks premiere

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anne Burrell’s final season of Worst Cooks in America has officially premiered on the Food Network, only weeks after her shocking death aged 55.

Days after Burrell was found dead in her home in Brooklyn, New York, in June, Food Network announced plans to pay tribute to her — including by airing her final season of Worst Cooks in America, with the 29th season titled: Worst Cooks in America: Talented and Terrible.

However, Monday night’s two-hour premiere began without an acknowledgement of Burrell’s death, which some fans took issue with.

“How could you even start this show without even acknowledging Anne Burrell's passing? I am shocked,” one viewer wrote on X.

It wasn’t until the final seconds of the episode that Food Network acknowledged Burrell’s death, when an “In Memoriam” briefly flashed on the screen with Burrell’s name and photo, followed by a PSA for a crisis text line for those who may be suffering and in need of help. Fans were displeased by the quick tribute and wasted no time letting Food Network know.

Chef Anne Burrell prepares a dish at the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival ( Getty )

“[J]ust watched ‘Worst Cooks in America’ and it was kinda weird they had a 5-second tribute to Anne Burrell at the end. I had expected they would open the show with some acknowledgment that she had died,” one person wrote on X.

“Out of respect for Anne, that ‘tribute’ should have been at the BEGINNING and at the end of the premiere of this season,” another shared.

Others appeared to be upset that the season even aired at all.

“Sad that Anne Burrell's ‘signature’ show was Worst Chefs. It's a circus and not even watchable. She was an ACTUAL chef,” someone else wrote, adding, “To even televise this s*** is an insult.”

“Very demeaning. She deserved better,” another viewer agreed.

Someone else chimed in: “I really want to watch #worstcooksinamerica to see Anne Burrell's last series, but the ridiculous overacting of this year's contestants is going to make it impossible, I'm afraid. The show was good when it was actually about helping people learn to cook. Now it's just shtick.”

“These contestants are too much, and I don't mean that in a good way. If it wasn't for seeing Anne Burrell, I would turn this off,” another wrote.

Following the season premiere, new episodes will air every Monday on the Food Network. Each episode will be available Tuesday on HBO Max. Reports indicate that there will be a weekly tribute to Burrell as the season continues to air.

On the show, chefs and mentors step in to help transform amateur cooks into culinary experts. Season 29 will see Burrell and her co-host, chef Gabe Bertaccini, manage their teams of amateur chefs, with one contestant eliminated from each episode of the season. The last amateur cook standing will be declared the winner and receive $25,000 in the season finale.

According to Bertaccini, this season of Worst Cooks in America was extremely important to Burrell.

“[She] was so invested in it,” he told People in June. “It was her baby. She wasn’t there for the paycheck.”

Burrell hosted the show for 27 seasons, from 2010 to 2024. However, she was absent from season 28, which aired its season finale in February. In a January Instagram post, Burrell addressed her absence from the season.

Replying to one fan asking why she wasn’t hosting, Burrell wrote: “Honestly, I don’t know.”

In June, first responders arrived at Burrell’s home in Brooklyn after a 911 call reported a cardiac arrest. When medics arrived, she was found unresponsive.

A few days later, her death was being investigated as a possible drug overdose by the New York City Police Department, according to an internal document seen by The New York Times. The document said Burrell was “discovered in the shower unconscious and unresponsive, surrounded by approximately (100) assorted pills.”

However, the New York City medical examiner's office confirmed in late July that the chef’s death has been ruled a suicide, more specifically, “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine.”