Food Network star Anne Burrell suffered ‘cardiac arrest’ 911 call reveals of celebrity chef’s death
TV chef found unresponsive at her Brooklyn home on Tuesday morning
First responders who arrived at Anne Burrell’s Brooklyn home on Tuesday morning were dispatched there after a 911 call reported a cardiac arrest, a report says.
The Food Network star, aged 55, was found unresponsive by New York City Police Department officers.
According to a 911 call report provided to People by the New York City Fire Department, a caller reported at 7:50 a.m. that they were concerned Burrell had suffered cardiac arrest.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not yet confirmed her official cause of death.
Although Burrell’s name was not included in the report, the address matched the TV chef’s according to a search carried out by People.
Burrell was the beloved long-time host of the reality show Worst Cooks in America and appeared on various other Food Network programming, including Chef Wanted, Chopped, and Food Network Star.
The New York-born chef most recently appeared in the cooking competition show House of Knives, which premiered in March.
Burrell is the author of the 2011 New York Times bestseller Cook Like a Rockstar. Two years later, she published her second book, Own Your Kitchen: Recipes to Inspire and Empower. She also taught at the Institute of Culinary Education.
“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” her family said in a statement. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”
Celebrities and fans alike paid tribute to the chef on social media.
The Food Network also released a statement, saying: “Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring.”
Burrell is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton, her step-son, Javier, her mother, her sister and her brother, according to People.
